Teqball USA Signs Programming Deal with ESPN

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teqball USA, the fastest growing global soccer-based sport, which is perfectly suitable for professional soccer players as well as amateur enthusiasts whose ambition is to develop their skills, is thrilled to announce its first ever USA programming deal with ESPN, the premier sports network.

The deal includes six televised highlight shows throughout the season, four on ESPN2 and two on

ESPNU. In addition, all 12 tour events through December 2022 will be available to stream live on ESPN3. The first event streamed live on ESPN3 on January 16, at 1:30 p.m PT / 4:30 p.m. ET, showcasing the kick-off Teqball tournament of the season taking place in San Diego, Calif. For more programming details view @usateqball or espn.com/watch.

The USA Teqball Tour will consist of 12 stops across the United States throughout the 2022 season. All tournaments will establish players rankings for the 2022 World Cup at the end of the season and will award $30,000 as the top prize. The tournament schedule and all 2022 selected tournament locations are specifically chosen to ensure the sport creates an amazing Teqball experience for both the TV audience, the athletes, and for fans.

"We are thrilled to be collaborating with ESPN as our first national television partner" said Ajay Nwosu, President of the US National Teqball Federation and CEO of Teqball USA. "After a very successful 2021 year, where we saw tremendous growth of the Teqball community nationally and at marquee events held across 15 states, we decided to take the next milestone bringing the sport to the masses and there is no better sports audience than that of ESPN."

About Teqball

Teqball, the popular soccer like sport with over 4,000+ players globally in 118 countries and over 35 countries recently represented in the 2021 World Cup-- has found huge popularity across the United States and among professional and celebrity fans including Messi, Neymar, Ronaldinho, David Beckham, Mauro Icardi, Eden Hazard, Justin Bieber, and Adam Levine.

The soccer-based sport is played on a specially-curved table (the Teq table), and is attracting a new generation of athletes and amateur enthusiasts (teqers). Teqball USA is committed to building a community by using the power of sports to build cultural relevance and creating a movement that brings joy to people's lives daily. Teqball is currently on track to becoming an Olympic Sport by LA28.

