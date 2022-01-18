AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA EXPANDS PRESENCE IN NORTH AMERICA

- Luxury Italian carmaker Automobili Pininfarina expands retailer network in North America, with two partners newly appointed to cover Orange County, California and Chicago, Illinois

- Appointment of new retail partners increases Automobili Pininfarina's retail network in North America to a total of nine sites, including Canada

- Handcrafting of Automobili Pininfarina's pure-electric hyper-GT set to begin in Italy early in 2022, with first deliveries to customers in the US and worldwide planned this year

MUNICH, and CAMBIANO, Italy, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Automobili Pininfarina has expanded its US presence with the appointment of two new retail partners in key locations. Newport Beach Automotive Group in Orange County and Lake Forest Sportscars in Chicago will be responsible for the sale of the award-winning new Battista pure-electric hyper GT, which enters production in Italy from spring 2022.

Automobili Pininfarina has now secured nine retail partners in North America, with the latest appointments made following a highly successful previous year in the US for the brand. In summer 2021, the ultra-exclusive Battista Anniversario made its physical world premiere appearance during the famous Monterey Car Week. All five examples of the pinnacle model in the Battista portfolio were sold during the event, underscoring a successful programme of events for the world's first pure-electric luxury car company.

North America is one of the most important markets in Automobili Pininfarina's retailer network strategy. The nine world-class retail partners in the US and Canada complement the company's 16 other retail partners worldwide, with ten based in Europe and a further six across the Middle East and Asia Pacific. All Automobili Pininfarina retail partners have extensive track records in managing the sales and service of the most exclusive and luxurious vehicles in the world, with Automobili Pininfarina's dedicated brand representatives at each site providing exceptional personal service and attention to detail for the Italian marque's discerning clientele.

Per Svantesson, Chief Executive Officer, Automobili Pininfarina, said: "I am delighted to announce the expansion of our retail partner network in North America, with the appointment of two new partners in strategically important locations. California is home to many of our existing and future clients, with many already pioneering the adoption of pure-electric, zero emission cars of all kinds. Battista now sets a new benchmark for the desirability and performance offered by an electric car. With our new partner location in Chicago, we have established an important brand presence between the US east and west coasts. We are excited for clients to experience our brand across our network as we prepare to begin deliveries of the incredible Battista hyper-GT this year."

Automobili Pininfarina Newport Beach will expand the brand's presence in the important market of California. Operated by Newport Beach Automotive Group, the location joins existing Californian retailers, O'Gara Coach in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, and Luxury Cars Los Gatos in San Francisco. The Orange County retail space will offer luxury convenience to new clients in the region, with a total of three retail partners now on the west coast of the US alone, perfectly situated to provide support for Automobili Pininfarina clients.

The new retail point at Automobili Pininfarina Chicago in Lake Bluff, Illinois – just north of Chicago – provides an important physical touchpoint for clients in the region. The space is operated by Lake Forest Sportscars, a family-run business since 1923 that shares its values and ethos with Automobili Pininfarina, with a passion for exquisite automobiles.

The pure-electric Battista hyper GT – the most powerful Italian car ever made – is in the final stages of its development with the first client deliveries set to commence in first half of 2022. With a total of 128 million interior combinations alone, the new hyper GT promises new levels on bespoke tailoring and the new retail partners will assist clients as they personalise the Battista to suit their individual taste. More on the Battista personalisation programme and the first Battista to be commissioned as a bespoke model in North America may be found here: Battista New York.

Battista clients are not only supported by its growing global retailer network, but also by the pure-electric hyper GT's advanced connected infotainment systems, which includes Over-The-Air software updates anywhere in the world. In addition, Automobili Pininfarina's very own 'flying doctor' is on-hand worldwide to provide in-person technical support and knowledge – should it be required – delivering the personal service and effortless luxury, clients expect.

Automobili Pininfarina also established its legal entity - Automobili Pininfarina Americas (APA) - as the foundation to develop its brand and business in the US market.

THE AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA BATTISTA

The Battista will be the most powerful car ever designed and built in Italy and it will deliver a level of performance that is unachievable today in any road-legal sports car featuring internal combustion engine technology. Faster than a current Formula 1 race car in its 0 -100 km/h sub-two second sprint, and with 1,900 hp and 2,360 Nm torque on tap, the Battista will combine extreme engineering and technology in a zero emissions package. The Battista's 120 kWh battery provides power to four electric motors – one at each wheel – with a simulated WLTP range of up to 500 km (310 miles) on a single charge. No more than 150 examples of Battista will be individually hand-crafted at the Pininfarina SpA atelier in Cambiano, Italy.

ABOUT AUTOMOBILI PININFARINA

Automobili Pininfarina is based in operational headquarters in Munich, Germany, with a team of experienced automotive executives from luxury and premium car brands. Designed, engineered and produced by hand in Italy, the Battista hyper GT and all future models will be sold in all major global markets under the brand name Pininfarina. The new company aims to be the most desired, sustainable luxury car brand in the world.

The company is a 100 per cent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd investment and has been named Automobili Pininfarina following the signing of a trademark licence agreement between Pininfarina S.p.A. and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. Pininfarina S.p.A. is an influential role in supporting design and production capacities based on their unique 90-year experience of producing many of the world's most iconic cars.

