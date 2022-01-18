BBT Selects Mission Critical Facilities International to Build First Colocation Data Center in Permian Basin

SPICEWOOD, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) , a leader in global data center and telecom infrastructure solutions, announces it has deployed its GENIUS Modular Data Center, a purpose-built modular edge data center, in Midland, Texas, the heart of the most prolific oil and gas production area in North America. BBT selected the MCFI GENIUS Modular Data Center solution to provide energy-efficient and reliable IT infrastructure to improve communications and safety in the oilfields and the surrounding digitally underserved communities of West Texas.

MCFI'S GENIUS Modular Data Center for BBT is the first colocation facility in the Permian Basin. The data center, which is now open and serving customers, is master-planned for a total of 440 racks, 5MW of critical power, and scalable MMR supporting up to 30 fiber carriers. The initial phase has deployed 1MW of delivered power and 88 racks and is designed to scale along with the demand to manage capital outlay.

The GENIUS Modular Data Center is a pre-designed/pre-engineered data center solution that leverages the benefits of containerized data centers with an impressive speed to market, going from pad to operation in as little as five to eight months. It also delivers maximum leasable space and a life expectancy of over 30 years with significant cost savings to customers.

"We're excited to bring our GENIUS Modular Data Centers to the Permian Basin," said Patrick Giangrosso, Vice President at MCFI. "We are committed to providing innovative, sustainable, cost-effective, and quick-to-deploy infrastructure solutions with the economics and flexibility of a stick-built data center for edge or colocation providers. Our partnership with BBT is pioneering change in critical communications at the edge for West Texas oil and gas industries."

The BBT data center location will serve as the aggregation point for communication services in the Permian Basin with improved connectivity at oil and gas wellheads, providing live views with augmented reality to reduce traffic and enhance work safety and communications in the oilfields. Emergency services and businesses in West Texas can also access a more robust IT infrastructure with disaster recovery solutions to protect critical communications.

"This is BBT's first data center and it is a success because of the expertise and guidance from the MCFI team," said Neville Haynes, Vice President of Data Center Operations at BBT. "MCFI deployed within our accelerated timeline, pivoted quickly, and accommodated our anchor tenant requests while overcoming challenges related to permitting, construction, the pandemic, severe weather and supply chains. MCFI handled the entire process perfectly."

BBT is continuing work with MCFI on a second planned data center location.

About Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI)

Mission Critical Facilities International (MCFI) is a global leader in data center and telecom infrastructure projects. MCFI provides full life cycle solutions for data center and cooling infrastructures: design, engineering, construction, commissioning, decommissioning and portfolio maintenance. MCFI has successfully delivered 400+ data center projects worldwide, including NAM, LATAM and EMEA. MCFI also offers turnkey GENIUS Modular Data Centers and MicroGENIUS, a solar/fuel cell microgrid solution delivering sustainable/efficient, grid-independent energy. For more information, visit missioncriticalgroup.com .

About BBT

BBT , headquartered in Alpine, TX has been a technology and communications leader in West Texas since its founding in 1960. The opening of the new Colocation facility in Midland continues our mission of keeping West Texas connected to the region and the world. This data center enables BBT to accelerate business performance for more companies across the region by providing a robust and reliable facility for IT infrastructure with access to a wide selection of connectivity options across multiple carriers, including BBT's expansive fiber and broadband network.

