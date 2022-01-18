BICSI Releases New 8th Edition of ITSIMM for Peak ICT Installer & Technician Performance

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BICSI, the global association leading the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession, released its brand-new 8th edition of Information Technology Systems Installation Methods Manual (ITSIMM) today.

As the needs of structured cabling systems grow more complex, so too do the responsibilities of cabling installers and technicians. The innovative 8th edition of the ITSIMM is the industry's latest and best standards guide for cabling competence and success in the quickly evolving ICT industry. The manual is packed with new and updated information that will help keep installers and technicians, including those earning BICSI certifications, in peak performance for years to come.

Significant changes have been made to the 8th edition, ranging from structured cabling systems to retrofits and upgrades, with all updated ICT cabling information. Here are just some of the critical updates:

Optical fiber and copper cable media types to include current Category/Class designations for copper cable and OM/OS designations for optical fiber cable.

Information related to premise passive optical networks (PONs) and centralized optical fiber cabling.

Information concerning project management, including obtaining applicable information and documents prior to beginning an installation project, conducting site surveys, required project documentation, project meetings, and material handling and storage.

Information concerning retrofits and upgrades, including current ICT technologies and applications.

Added information on professionalism topics, including ethics, conduct, licensing and certification, appearance, and communication skills.

Inclusion of first-ever ITSIMM color photographs and graphics to illustrate installation components, procedures, and methodologies applicable to ICT installation activities.

"For dedicated ICT professionals in a rapidly expanding industry, it is crucial to recognize that best practices are not only essential to their success—they also must evolve," said BICSI's Chief Executive Officer John H. Daniels, CNM, FACHE, FHIMSS. "Along with our standards, educational offerings, and certification programs, we develop and deliver the highest-quality complementary publications like the ITSIMM 8th edition to validate technician and installer mastery in the ICT landscape and contribute to the continued improvement of individual and organizational performance. We work closely with ICT professionals around the world to ensure that our publications are up-to-date and relevant for today's competitive business environments."

As the definitive global resource for telecommunications and ICT manuals for the past several decades, acquiring and understanding updated manuals from BICSI make it easier for decision-makers to choose a company and its employees.

This manual is also the foundation for BICSI's newly updated Cabling Installation Program. The Program, containing four courses ranging from entry-level to advanced training, as well as three certification exams and a certificate, will be available this Spring.

About BICSI

BICSI is a professional association supporting the advancement of the information and communications technology (ICT) profession and currently serves more than 26,000 members and credential holders. BICSI is the preeminent resource for the Connected World. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, USA, BICSI membership spans nearly 100 countries.

