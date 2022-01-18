Bold to Host its Inaugural 'Be Bold Healthy Aging Summit'

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Age Bold, Inc. (Bold), a digital health company delivering science-based exercise programs for fall prevention, pain management, and healthier aging, will host its inaugural 'Be Bold Healthy Aging Summit' on February 9, 2022, from 8:00 AM PST- 1PM PST. The virtual summit aims to help attendees find inspiration and trusted resources to build their health resilience and age well in 2022.

The Summit was created uniquely for people 55+ and includes interactive classes to improve balance, strength, and joint health. Attendees will also hear presentations from experts in sleep, nutrition, mental health, and sexual wellness, as Bold unearths how to live healthily at any age. The full schedule – including session leaders – can be found here.

Highlighted speakers at the summit include:

WHAT: 'Be Bold Healthy Aging Summit'

WHO: Bold

WHEN: Wednesday, February 9, 2022, from 8:00 AM PST – 1PM PST

WHERE: This is a virtual event. Follow instructions below for access.

HOW:

If you're already a Bold member : We emailed you a registration code that you can use to register online. Find your code, and : We emailed you a registration code that you can use to register online. Find your code, and register here

If you're not yet a Bold member: Create your free Bold account today at : Create your free Bold account today at agebold.com and we'll email you your unique event registration code with instructions on how to register.

Media Contact

Mary Barrett

press@agebold.com

About Bold

Bold is a digital health and wellness company focused on disease prevention and healthy aging. Utilizing personalized and research-backed on-demand exercise programs we help our members get stronger and healthier so that they can chase the life they want at any age. At a time in which the cost of healthcare, particularly for older adults, continues to soar, Bold serves to reduce cost and increase access for older adults and health insurers alike – in real-time use as well as in serving as a preventative measure. In February 2021, Bold raised $7 million in seed funding led by Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from existing investor Khosla Ventures, and new investors Primetime Partners and GingerBread Capital. The company came to fruition following CEO Amanda Rees' time spent caring for her grandmother, helping her through several health challenges, including falls.

View original content:

SOURCE Age Bold