With enhanced brightness and the longest working range offered in the market, Bosch's green-beam laser goes farther for leveling and grading accuracy

Bosch Power Tools Launches New 18V REVOLVE 4000 Green-Beam Rotary Laser With enhanced brightness and the longest working range offered in the market, Bosch's green-beam laser goes farther for leveling and grading accuracy

MT. PROSPECT, Ill., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Bosch Power Tools , a global leader for power tools and power tool accessories, adds to its robust line of grading and leveling solutions with the introduction of its 18V REVOLVE 4000 Connected Green-Beam Self-Leveling Rotary Laser (GRL4000-90CHVG). Providing users with a superior experience during a range of heavy-duty tasks, the new laser features higher visibility up to four-times brighter than traditional red beams, extended leveling range, and additional ADS settings, ideal for varied work sites. The 18V REVOLVE 4000 offers users the additional accuracy, precision, and customization to get the job done right.

The new Bosch® Power Tools 18V REVOLVE GRL4000-90CHVG Connected Green-Beam Self-Leveling Rotary Laser offers users enhanced brightness and the longest working range in the market.

"Our goal was to design a laser that could adapt to any jobsite condition, ensuring that professionals working on projects ranging from landscaping to framing and anything in between can have the leveling flexibility they need all in one product," said Brooke Corbin, Product Manager for Bosch Power Tools. "This new green-beam laser is setting a high bar for other tools in this sector with its 4,000-foot measurement range, Dual axis Dial-In Slope and its easy user calibration (uCAL) capabilities, allowing for advanced real-time precision adjustments while on the job."

Features and Benefits

The 18V REVOLVE 4000 elevates the user experience with the addition of a wide range of new features to ensure the laser is properly setup for internal and external projects. With its comprehensive display, professionals can easily adjust the tool to fit their real-time needs.

Slope Memory Data Storage : In addition to its durable design, the laser offers an added level of convenience with its slope memory feature that saves slope entry profiles on the tool for up to four entries.

Long Working Range Accuracy : The long working range also provides measurement accuracy up to ±1/16 inches at 100 feet, in its horizontal mode and ±1/8 inches at 100 feet, in vertical mode adding extra precision to each entry.

Self-Leveling and Slope Measurement : For additional reading accuracy, electronic self-leveling allows for easy setup. The Dual Dial-In Slope feature allows for angle adjustment on both axes when the laser lies on varying surfaces.

Bluetooth ® Connectivity : Connectivity to the Bosch Leveling Remote App is just a click away with the added Bluetooth® features, simplifying laser control and minimizing disturbances to the laser level during the workday.

Increased Run Time: For projects requiring long power stretches of endurance, the laser offers an extended runtime of up to 60 hours with the option of a 4.0 Ah CORE18V battery or a battery adapter included with four D-cell batteries.

Specifications

The 18V REVOLVE 4000 Green-Beam Rotary Laser specifications include:

4,000 ft. range with receiver

230 ft. range without receiver

IP68 rating

18V Li-Ion/Alkaline battery compatibility

6 ft. Tripod Tip-Over drop rating

Bare weight: 8.2 lbs.

The Bosch 18V REVOLVE 4000 Green-Beam Rotary Laser kit offers quality accessories, supporting the tools endurance on the job. Product package includes: LR40G green-beam rotary laser receiver with mounting bracket, BT170HD tripod, GR13 grade rod, BA1 battery adapter, GBA18V40 18V CORE18V Lithium-Ion 4.0 Ah compact battery, GAL18V-40 18V charger, RC5 remote, WM6 wall mount, carrying case, (2) AA batteries and (4) D-Cell batteries.

The 18V REVOLVE 4000 Green-Beam Rotary Laser comes with a limited lifetime warranty and will be available online and in stores for purchase nationwide winter of 2022.

For more information on the new laser and other Bosch products, visit our new Press Room at pressroom.boschtools.com or connect with Bosch Power Tools on Facebook and Instagram.

About Robert Bosch Tool Corporation

Robert Bosch Tool Corporation, the Power Tools Division of North America, was formed in January 2003 when Robert Bosch GmbH combined its North American diverse power tool and accessories businesses into one organization. As a manufacturing pioneer with more than a century's worth of experience, the Bosch name has become synonymous with engineering excellence. Located throughout North America as part of the global power tools division, Bosch associates maintain a legacy of world-class design, manufacture and sale for power tools, rotary and oscillating tools, accessories and measuring tools. For more information, call toll-free 877-BOSCH-99 (877-267-2499) or visit www.boschtools.com.

About Bosch

Having established a regional presence in 1906 in North America, the Bosch Group employs 34,700 associates in more than 100 locations, as of December 31, 2020. According to preliminary figures, Bosch generated consolidated sales of $13.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.bosch.us, www.bosch.ca and www.bosch.mx.

The Bosch Group is a leading global supplier of technology and services. It employs roughly 394,500 associates worldwide (as of December 31, 2020). According to preliminary figures, the company generated sales of $87.1 billion in 2020. Its operations are divided into four business sectors: Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology. As a leading IoT provider, Bosch offers innovative solutions for smart homes, Industry 4.0, and connected mobility. Bosch is pursuing a vision of mobility that is sustainable, safe, and exciting. It uses its expertise in sensor technology, software, and services, as well as its own IoT cloud, to offer its customers connected, cross-domain solutions from a single source. The Bosch Group's strategic objective is to facilitate connected living with products and solutions that either contain artificial intelligence (AI) or have been developed or manufactured with its help. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative and spark enthusiasm. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life." The Bosch Group comprises Robert Bosch GmbH and its roughly 440 subsidiary and regional companies in 60 countries. Including sales and service partners, Bosch's global manufacturing, engineering, and sales network covers nearly every country in the world. The basis for the company's future growth is its innovative strength. At 126 locations across the globe, Bosch employs some 73,000 associates in research and development, as well as roughly 30,000 software engineers.

Additional information is available online at www.bosch.com, www.iot.bosch.com, www.bosch-press.com, www.twitter.com/BoschPresse.

Exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.2171

(PRNewsfoto/Bosch Power Tools)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Bosch Power Tools