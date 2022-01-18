Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Truth or Dare" App

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Truth or Dare, a new Link in Bio app that encourages engaging and meaningful interactions between creators and their fans.

Truth or Dare mashes the familiarity and fun of Ask Me Anything, i.e. the Truth, with internet challenge culture, i.e. the Dare, to create a uniquely playful experience for both creators and followers. Once the app is live on a creator's Link in Bio, any fan can pay money to either ask the creator a question, or dare them to complete a challenge. Other fans can boost the question or dare by contributing more money to the post. If a creator completes the challenge, they receive the donated money. If not, it is automatically refunded.

"It's important for creators to develop authentic and personal rapport with fans, so finding natural and exciting ways to foster these relationships is an important quality of social apps and games. Truth or Dare takes a familiar concept and adds a modern, digital twist to encourage deeper and more meaningful relationships between fans and their favorite creators, while ultimately earning the creators an income," said Sean Thielen, Koji co-founder.

The new app is free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

Koji is the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform. With hundreds of free apps created by Koji and its community of independent developers, the Koji Link in Bio gives leading Creators on TikTok, Instagram, Twitch, and other social media platforms new ways to engage audiences, connect with supporters, and monetize. Koji launched in March 2021 and has raised $16 million in venture capital through its parent company GoMeta, Inc.

