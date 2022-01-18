Embrey Management Services (EMS) Selected To Manage Lenox Crown in Garland, Texas

GARLAND, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The award-winning and nationally recognized Embrey Management Services (EMS) has been selected to provide multifamily residential services for Lenox Crown in Garland, Texas, a premier suburban market of Dallas.

The 435-unit community, just outside the I-635 loop, northeast of Dallas, is within close proximity to recreational activities on Lake Ray Hubbard, a wide range of shopping and entertainment, including The Firewheel Town Center, and the high-performing Garland Independent School District.

"Embrey Management Services has a reputation for delivering exceptional living experiences for residents," said Josh Kogel, Vice President for The Praedium Group, who owns the residential property.

Designed to support the active lifestyle and high expectation of its residents, the one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments feature wood-style flooring and blinds, inviting kitchens with quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, deep- soaking bathtubs and walk-in showers.

Community amenities include a resort-style pool with sundeck, poolside cabanas, an outdoor kitchen and fire pits, a state-of-the-art fitness center with yoga room, a business center and conference room, carports, garages and electric car charging stations, and a pet park and spa.

"Embrey Management Services is pleased to partner with The Praedium Group and continue to grow our partnership in showcasing their premier communities," said Allyson McKay, Managing Director and Executive Vice President of Embrey Management Services. "Embrey is known for attention to detail and we look forward to creating the experience of home for residents of Lenox Crown."

About Embrey

San Antonio-based Embrey Partners LLC is a diversified real estate investment company that owns, develops, builds, acquires, and manages multifamily residential communities and commercial assets in targeted markets across the United States. Since 1974, Embrey has developed nearly 43,000 apartments and more than 6 million square feet of commercial property. Embrey is a leading developer in the multifamily sector with more than 4,000 units under construction. www.embreydc.com

