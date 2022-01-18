Jackpocket App Launches on Google Play Store in New Jersey Jackpocket continues to expand New Jersey offerings with new Google Play launch, furthers momentum as trailblazer in digital gaming

NEW YORK, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $347 million, Jackpocket , the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today announced their launch on Google Play Store in the state of New Jersey.

"With this launch, we're making mobile lottery play even more accessible for all New Jerseyans. Now, Android users can download the Jackpocket app through the Play Store for a simpler, more seamless experience," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "We are committed to continuously innovating the digital gaming space in a safe and meaningful way and with the huge impact that this state has on lottery play, we're looking forward to everything we have planned for New Jersey and beyond. Jackpocket is poised for an incredible 2022 and Google Play access is only the beginning."

New Jersey Jackpocket players have won over $29 million in lottery prizes since the app's launch in December 2019 as the state's first registered lottery courier service. In New Jersey, lottery ticket orders on Jackpocket increased 96.1% from Q4 2020 to Q4 2021. What's more, mobile gaming is reaching new heights with a New Jersey health care worker winning $9.4M using the app this past October, the largest mobile gaming win in history. To date, lottery players have won over $100 million in lottery prizes using the Jackpocket app, and 8 individual players have won prizes worth $1 million or more.

On the foundation of Jackpocket's immense growth in 2021, the mobile gaming and lottery play space is headed toward a golden age this year. This launch comes one month after Jackpocket gained online market access in New Jersey for its online casino product through Caesars Interactive Entertainment New Jersey, LLC. Jackpocket is continuously bringing new and notable names and organizations into the arena. Between the company's Series C and D funding rounds in 2021, names as big as Kevin Hart and Mark Cuban, and brands as significant as the NY Jets and the NY Islanders have all engaged in the prevalence of mobile lottery play and gaming.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

