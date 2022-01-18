MUSH - The Cold Ready-To-Eat Oats Brand - Expands Retail Presence To Costco Clubs In Northeast and Midwest Regions

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MUSH, the clean, plant-based, ready-to-eat refrigerated oats brand, announced today a nationwide retail expansion to nearly 200 Costco Clubs in the Northeast and Midwest regions. Typically eaten for breakfast, MUSH's products are delicious, convenient, and healthy as they are made using only eight or less clean ingredients. Their initial offering at Costco is a Vanilla Almond Crunch 8-pack at an unbeatable price point. Having launched six years ago, MUSH has continued to double revenue year over year and has become the leading brand in its category. MUSH originally launched in farmers markets before moving into the direct-to-consumer space. Soon thereafter, they expanded into retail and have earned national distribution in retail stores such as Whole Foods Market, Kroger, Target, Publix, Erewhon, among others. The Costco launch today brings MUSH's retail footprint to 10,000 stores across the U.S. and furthers their goal to provide thousands of households with access to tasty, convenient, and nutritious food.

Co-Founder and CEO, Ashley Thompson founded MUSH on the simple belief that better outcomes in life begin with better food – starting with breakfast. As a former trading analyst on Wall Street, Thompson was faced with the stark reality that nutritious, on-the-go, delicious food products were limited and the human health crisis, particularly in America, was increasing at an alarming rate. MUSH exists to eliminate the friction between people and healthy food choices by making delicious, nutrient-dense food that is accessible from a price and distribution point.

"There's an undeniable scientific connection between what you eat and how you experience life and by partnering with Costco in the Northeast and Midwest regions, means that thousands of new households in America will have access to MUSH at unbeatable value, and this excites us immensely," said Ashley Thompson, Co-Founder and CEO of MUSH. "The ever-expanding partnership with Costco is a full-circle moment for MUSH. We purchased raw materials for our first production run at Costco in 2015 and now are part of Costco's magnificent curation of treasure hunt items."

MUSH uses the highest quality ingredients and uses minimal processing to ensure nutrients like fiber and protein, as well as vitamins and minerals such as zinc, iron, calcium, and magnesium as maximally absorbed. Without the use of additives, fillers or preservatives, MUSH has a 6-to-7-week shelf life, compared to other leading fresh food products in this category.

MUSH is currently available in 10 delicious flavors for all different occasions -- breakfast, pre or post workout refuel, snack or dessert – including Blueberry, Strawberry, Apple Cinnamon, Vanilla Bean, Dark Chocolate, Mixed Berry and Coffee Coconut. At Costco Clubs, MUSH's Vanilla Almond Crunch 8-packs retail at $11.39 and can be found in the refrigerated aisle.

MUSH. Like Oatmeal. But Cooler. Ready-to-eat oats made with clean, delicious ingredients and plant-based milk and made using only eight or less ingredients to give you natural energy. Co-Founder/CEO Ashley Thompson discovered a white space that was equal parts healthy, delicious, and convenient while working as a trading analyst at Goldman Sachs. She quit her job and got to work and co-created a product in 2015 that is designed to be a satiating and convenient source of natural energy. Inspired by Thompson's favorite hack as a kid - cereal and oatmeal soaked in milk - the line of oats with benefits comes in 10 flavors and are dairy-free, high in fiber, packed with protein, gluten-free certified, and naturally sweetened by dates for zero added sugar. Typically eaten for breakfast, they've earned a cult-like following of fitness enthusiasts, celebrities, and health gurus alike such as: Mark Cuban, Ally Love, Kim Kardashian, Melissa Wood Health, Nina Agdal, Cody Rigsby and more. MUSH is available direct-to-consumer at eatmush.com (subscription and/or one-time purchase) as well as Amazon.com. MUSH can be found in the refrigerated aisle nationwide at 10,000 retail stores such as Whole Foods Market, Costco, Kroger, Target, Publix, Erewhon, etc.

