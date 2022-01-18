Paradigm4 Joins the Tetra Partner Network to Leverage Tetra Data into High-performing Analytical Computing Applications for Pharmaceutical Customers

BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the R&D Data Cloud company, announced today that Paradigm4 , an integrated scientific data analytics company, has joined the Tetra Partner Network (TPN) so that pharmaceutical customers can accelerate research decision-making using Tetra Data as a foundation for analytical computing.

(PRNewsfoto/TetraScience)

"We're delighted to welcome Paradigm4 to the Tetra Partner Network so that customers can benefit from our complementary expertise in extracting full value from a range of scientific data sets," says Simon Meffan-Main, Ph.D., Vice President of Product for TPN. "Together we offer a seamless bridge from Tetra Data into Paradigm4's high-performance analytical computing platform so that customers can streamline laboratory processes and speed up research decision making."

The Tetra R&D Data Cloud ingests raw scientific data from disparate sources and engineers it into the industry's only universally adoptable format, Tetra Data, which is harmonized, compliant, liquid, and actionable. Tetra Data uniquely accelerates and improves scientific outcomes. Tetra Data can easily be incorporated into Paradigm4's life sciences solutions, which enable sophisticated analysis of instrument data and other large multimodal datasets. The company's REVEALTM APIs, including REVEAL: Biobank and REVEAL: MultiOmics, are a suite of use case-specific applications that power discovery from population-scale to n-of-1 with FAIR data access and elastically scalable analytics and machine learning.

"By partnering with TetraScience, we are extending the scope of our support to customers in life science and pharma research, enabling them with end-end solutions that readily integrate instrument data – such as proteomics data – with Omics, imaging, and clinical data to extract biological understanding from their complex datasets," says Marilyn Matz, CEO and Co-Founder of Paradigm4.

"In order to unlock the potential of life science R&D labs and dramatically accelerate discovery, we must capitalize on the power of AI and data science. A precondition to enabling these capabilities is moving the industry away from a legacy data model of silos and point-to-point integrations, to a native and unified cloud-based data paradigm," explains Patrick Grady, Chief Executive Officer, TetraScience. "Our partnership with Paradigm4 is an example of what can now be done to enable the life sciences industry to accelerate discoveries that can help improve lives."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the R&D Data Cloud company with a mission to transform life sciences R&D, accelerate discovery, and improve and extend human life. The Tetra R&D Data Cloud provides life sciences companies with the flexibility, scalability, and data-centric capabilities to enable easy access to centralized, harmonized, and actionable scientific data and is actively deployed across enterprise pharma and biotech organizations. As an open platform, TetraScience has built the largest integration network of lab instruments, informatics applications, CRO/CDMOs, analytics, and data science partners, creating seamless interoperability and an innovation feedback loop that will drive the future of life sciences R&D. For more information, please visit www.tetrascience.com .

About Paradigm4

Paradigm4 is an integrated scientific data analytics company co-founded by a Turing Laureate. Its high-performance computing solutions are being used by pharma and biotech companies to uncover new insights in near real-time, capturing discoveries to make rapid progress in their research decision making. Users can streamline hypothesis generation and validation across multi-modal, proprietary and public datasets with the REVEALTM suite of extensible apps, each of which provides an end-to-end application-specific solution. For more information, please visit www.paradigm4.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE TetraScience