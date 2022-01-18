Stoneridge and Valens Semiconductor Announce their Partnership to Enhance Tractor-Trailer Safety Through Advanced Connectivity and Vision Solutions

NOVI, Mich. and HOD HASHARON, Israel, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN), a premier provider of high-speed connectivity solutions for the automotive and audio-video markets, and Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE: SRI), a leading designer and manufacturer of highly engineered electrical and electronic vehicle systems, today announced their partnership to introduce a connectivity solution related to vision and safety systems in tractor trailers to address safety-critical issues in the trucking industry.

Trucks on the road today experience visibility limitations, due in part to the inability for existing connectivity technologies to support the level of data transfer needed to appropriately address challenges within the truck and the required length of the link between the tractor and the trailer.

Since 2020, Valens and Stoneridge have been working on the development of a long-reach connectivity solution to enable the delivery of high quality, zero-latency, error-free video.

"Paired with Stoneridge cameras, this connectivity solution by Valens opens the door for the development of new technologies and product capabilities beyond our current portfolio that will continue to transform the commercial vehicle safety environment and reduce operating costs for the fleets," said Jon DeGaynor, president and CEO of Stoneridge.

"The solutions we are working on, based on the Valens VA6000 chipset family, will open the door to a safer experience for truck drivers around the world relying on Stoneridge systems," said Gideon Ben-Zvi, CEO of Valens Semiconductor. "Leveraging our unique connectivity technology, we aim to make the roads safer – both for the truck drivers and for the people around them."

