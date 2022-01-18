SYNERGY HOMECARE CONTINUES EXPLOSIVE GROWTH WITH 52 TERRITORY SALES IN 2021

GILBERT, Ariz., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SYNERGY® HomeCare , the fastest growing home care franchisor in the nation, continued to grow its footprint by selling 52 territories in 2021. This was a 37% increase over 2020 that produced an industry-leading 38 territory sales.

The growth earned the company a spot on the prestigious Entrepreneur magazine 2022 Franchise 500.

SYNERGY HomeCare has grown from 336 to 406 territories over this span with 88% of the growth occurring over the last 18 months. This marked the second straight year of dramatic growth as 2020 saw a 35% territory sales increase.

"It is exciting to have sales momentum that has coincided with our brand refresh and our leadership team's focus on franchisee revenue, caregiver recruiting and system growth. We continue to attract candidates who are very impressive," said SYNERGY HomeCare CEO Charlie Young. "I believe so many care-driven, compassionate entrepreneurs are attracted to us because we get them up and running quickly, propel them forward and help them create local referral partnerships. They also understand how we leverage our national scale providing our franchisees with local lead generation. Finally, they clearly see the benefits of our highly collaborative franchisees who are so enthusiastic in sharing ideas and experiences."

Young pointed out that SYNERGY HomeCare has also benefited from a brand refresh that included the launch of a revamped SYNERGYHomeCare.com. Additionally , the leadership team was strengthened with the promotion of Mike Steed to Chief Growth Officer while franchise industry expert Jennifer Chasteen was named Chief Marketing Officer.

Visit SYNERGYHomeCareFranchise.com for more information.

Note: The company's 38 territory sales in 2020 were more than any other franchisor according to a review of franchise disclosure documents (FDDs) and other public records of all home care franchisors who are members of the International Franchise Association (IFA).

ABOUT SYNERGY HOMECARE

With over 15 years of brand equity, SYNERGY HomeCare is one of the largest franchisors of in-home care services with approximately 190 franchisees operating in more than 400 franchise locations nationwide. The company provides a range of services including non-medical personal care, companion care, and specialized care for individuals who are physically or developmentally disabled, living with chronic health conditions or recovering from illness or surgery. SYNERGY HomeCare helps their clients achieve the highest quality of life and independence attainable. For more information visit SYNERGYHomecare.com .

