Woodstock Development Acquires 100% Ownership of One Bay Plaza in Burlingame, California

BURLINGAME, Calif., Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Woodstock Development ("Woodstock"), a full service commercial real estate investment and development firm specializing in premier office and life science properties in the San Francisco Bay Area, today announced that it has acquired the remaining ownership stake in One Bay Plaza, a 9-story Class-A office building located on the Bayshore waterfront in Burlingame. With the completion of the transaction, valued at $108 million, Woodstock is now the 100% owner of the property.

Photography by Alejandro Velarde, www.alejandrovelarde.com (PRNewswire)

Located at 1350 Bayshore Highway, the property has a total of approximately 196,000 rentable square feet, including ~12,000 square feet of Lower Level amenity space. The building is currently 85% leased to over 35 tenants including Alaska Airlines, Cushman & Wakefield, BTIG, and Acco Brands.

Woodstock first acquired the property with Iron Point Partners, LLC ("Iron Point") in June of 2019.

"Our partnership with Iron Point has been remarkable and has transformed One Bay into a market-leading Class-A office building," said Kirk Syme, President at Woodstock. "In addition to life science, the Burlingame area has seen unprecedented demand and expansion with big-name technology users like Google and Facebook. Our full acquisition of One Bay expresses Woodstock's confidence in the Peninsula market and continues Woodstock's more than 25 year record of developing premiere office and life science properties."

The acquisition builds on Woodstock's value-additive history with One Bay. Since 2019, Woodstock has implemented a comprehensive renovation of the building, including new lobbies, restrooms and corridors. Additionally, Woodstock retained renowned architecture firm, Mark Cavagnero Associates to design a 12,000 square feet amenity area including conference rooms, collaboration rooms, ping pong, fitness room with showers and lockers and a social pantry where tenants are offered "grab and go" sandwiches and salads along with complimentary coffee, espresso and fresh fruit. On the Bayshore, Woodstock upgraded the Bay Trail with new landscaping, a bocci court, picnic tables and chairs for Bay viewing. In the last two years, despite the pandemic and work-from-home alternatives, Woodstock has added a market-leading 14 new tenants and renewed nine existing tenants totaling approximately 90,000 square feet which is nearly 50% of the building.

Eastdil Secured represented Woodstock Development and Iron Point in the transaction.

About Woodstock Development

Woodstock Development, Inc. was founded in 1995 in Burlingame, CA. Woodstock focuses on the development of premier office and Life Science properties in the San Francisco Bay Area. Woodstock has entitled and/or developed over 3 million square feet of Class A Office and Life Science space over the past 26 years and currently has over 2 million square feet in its development pipeline in the Bay Area. For more information, please visit www.woodstockdevelopment.com

About Iron Point Partners

Iron Point Partners is a private equity firm targeting investments in real estate and other real assets throughout North America and Europe. Since inception, Iron Point and its affiliates have raised approximately $8 billion in equity capital commitments. Iron Point pursues a thematic investment approach across numerous commercial real estate property types and specialty asset classes. Prior to forming Iron Point in 2007, certain of the principals managed real estate investment vehicles for the Robert M. Bass family office.

