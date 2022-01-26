Aflac Incorporated included in 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

COLUMBUS, Ga., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aflac Incorporated , today announced that it is one of 418 companies across 45 countries and regions to join the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index [GEI], a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

In 2022, Aflac has been named to Bloomberg's prestigious Gender Equality Index for the 3rd consecutive year. (PRNewswire)

"Aflac places a high priority on the transparent reporting of our progress on gender equality issues, which is reflected in our having received a perfect score for the disclosure component of the survey. This aligns with our long time commitment to fair and equitable business practices in an inclusive environment throughout our workplace," said Aflac Incorporated President and Chief Operating Officer Frederick J. Crawford. "As a company whose U.S. workforce is 66% female and with more than 30% of leadership positions, assistant manager or higher, held by women in Japan, we are fully engaged, from our Board of Directors to executive leadership in both the U.S. and Japan, in ensuring that women experience opportunities to grow their careers on a level playing field. That is the Aflac Way."

The GEI measures gender equality across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand. Member companies represent a variety of sectors, including financial, technology and utilities, which collectively have the highest company representation in the index.

"We are proud to recognize Aflac Incorporated and the other 417 companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This is a testament that more companies are working to improve upon their gender-related metrics, fostering more opportunity for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

To obtain membership on this year's Index, Aflac Incorporated submitted a social survey created by Bloomberg, in collaboration with subject matter experts globally. Those included on this year's index scored at or above a global threshold established by Bloomberg to reflect disclosure and the achievement or adoption of best-in-class statistics and policies.

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of $1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index. For more information on the GEI and how to submit information for next year's index visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/gei.

For more information on Bloomberg's sustainable finance solutions, including the GEI, please visit: https://www.bloomberg.com/professional/sustainable-finance/.

About Aflac Incorporated

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) is a Fortune 500 company helping provide protection to more than 50 million people through its subsidiaries in Japan and the U.S., where it is a leading supplemental insurer by paying cash fast when policyholders get sick or injured. For more than six decades, insurance policies of Aflac Incorporated's subsidiaries have given policyholders the opportunity to focus on recovery, not financial stress. In the U.S., Aflac is the number one provider of voluntary/worksite insurance products. Aflac Life Insurance Japan is the leading provider of medical and cancer insurance in Japan, where it insures 1 in 4 households. In 2021, Aflac Incorporated was proud to be included as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies by Ethisphere for the 15th consecutive year, Fortune's list of World's Most Admired Companies for the 20th time and in the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. Aflac Incorporated also became a signatory of the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) and in 2022, Bloomberg's Gender-Equality Index included Aflac Incorporated for the third consecutive year. To find out how to get help with expenses health insurance doesn't cover, get to know us at aflac.com or aflac.com/espanol. Investors may learn more about Aflac Incorporated and its commitment to ESG and social responsibility at investors.aflac.com under "Sustainability."

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision- makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

(PRNewsfoto/Aflac) (PRNewswire)

Media contact: Jon Sullivan, 706.573.7610 or jsullivan@aflac.com

Analyst and investor contact: David A. Young, 706.596.3264 or dyoung@aflac.com

Bloomberg Media contact: GEIComms@bloomberg.net

Aflac | Aflac New York | WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Aflac