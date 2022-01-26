Hôtel Lyon Métropole : Opening of Spa Lyon Plage, the largest city spa in France

LYON, France, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Owner of the Hôtel Lyon Métropole ****, the Lyonnais and independent hotel group Arteloge has invested 7 million euros in the expansion of the Spa Lyon Plage, of the Hôtel Lyon Métropole ****. This extension (from 4,500 to 8,000 m²) is accompanied by a move upmarket and new services to offer an exclusive experience to its customers.

Already recognized for its exceptional facilities (25m indoor pool, 50m outdoor Olympic pool, outdoor hydromassage course, exclusive Iyashi area, coaching rooms, etc.), the Spa Lyon Plage is enriched with new spaces and high-tech equipment which combine comfort and refinement.

600 m² are dedicated to well-being with hammams, saunas, sanariums, foot baths, Stalagmite ice fountain, infrared armchairs... The Grotto, a 200 m² mineral and refined pool equipped with waterfalls, hydromassage jets and bubble beds comes complete the aquatic area.

A new collective coaching room, exceptional for its volumes (8m high, 250 m2 on the ground), offers throughout the day numerous sports activities supervised by state-certified teachers: pilates, cross training, body shape, yoga, swiss ball class, stretching, etc. A new biking room and two badminton courts have been added to the cardio training and weight training rooms, private coaching rooms and the existing outdoor tennis court.

Upstairs, a new space of 450 m² is entirely dedicated to well-being and beauty treatments. Clients are invited to discover Signature Spa Lyon Plage treatments, Cinq Mondes massages, treatments and rituals, Shiseido treatments, and since 2022 LPG® face and body treatments.

Spa reserved for customers of the Hôtel Lyon Métropole**** (optional entry) and for subscribers (limited number).

