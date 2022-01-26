PGA Members Tom Wildenhaus, Jamie Mulligan and Joe Assell Lead PGA of America National Awards Class

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PGA Golf Professional of the Year Tom Wildenhaus, PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year Jamie Mulligan and PGA Golf Executive of the Year Joe Assell headline the PGA of America's National Awards for 2021.



The 13 winners were unveiled during the 2022 PGA Show's Opening Ceremony today at the Orange County Convention Center.



"This year's outstanding class of National Awards recipients are inspiring those involved with the game of golf and the advancement of PGA Professionals throughout our industry," said PGA President Jim Richerson. "The PGA of America is proud to recognize their accomplishments, as they reflect the incredible expertise and talent throughout our Association. From nearly 28,000 PGA Professionals, these 13 recipients are at the forefront, reflecting a standard of success for all of us to emulate and admire."



2021 PGA of America National Awards Recipients



PGA Golf Professional of the Year

Tom Wildenhaus, PGA – Olde Florida Golf Club – Naples, Fla.



PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year

Jamie Mulligan, PGA - Virginia Country Club – Long Beach, Calif.



PGA Golf Executive of the Year

Joe Assell, PGA - GOLFTEC - Englewood, Colo.



Bill Strausbaugh Award

Tim Beckwith , PGA (posthumous) - Sarasota National Golf Club - Sarasota, Fla.



PGA Professional Development Award

Dr. Rich Ballinger , PGA - Sam Houston State PGA Golf Management University Program -

Huntsville, Texas



Deacon Palmer Award

Bryan DeMarco , PGA - Pine Barrens Golf Club - Jackson, N.J.



Patriot Award

Joe Grohman , PGA - Old Ranch Country Club/PGA Hope National Trainer – Seal Beach, Calif.



PGA Player Development Award

Thomas Yost , PGA - First Tee - Four Corners - Kirtland, N.M.



PGA Youth Player Development Award

Andrew Miller , PGA - LedgeRock Golf Club - Mohnton, Pa.



Herb Graffis Award

Carolinas PGA Section



PGA Merchandiser of the Year - Resort Category

Caroline Basarab , PGA - Reynolds Lake Oconee - Greensboro, Ga.



PGA Merchandiser of the Year - Public Category

Brian Tolnar , PGA - Mill Creek Park Golf Course - Canfield, Ohio



PGA Merchandiser of the Year - Private Category

Ian Brown , PGA - Butterfield Country Club - Oakbrook, Ill.

For bios and information on all of the PGA of America National Award winners, click here.



Tom Wildenhaus, PGA, the Director of Golf at Olde Florida Golf Club in Naples, Florida, earned the 2021 PGA Golf Professional of the Year Award. This is the highest annual honor given to a PGA of America Professional, awarded for leadership, strong moral character and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game of golf.



Wildenhaus' involvement in PGA of America governance began in the South Florida PGA Section's Southwest Chapter in 1994, where he served as Education Chairperson prior to serving on the Chapter's Board of Directors. He also served on the South Florida PGA Section Board of Directors (1999-2007). He was elected Section Secretary (1999-2001), followed by his election to Section Vice President (2001-2003), and eventually his election to Section President (2005-2007). He was also elected President of the South Florida PGA Foundation in 2010, and still holds that position today. At the national level, Wildenhaus served on the PGA of America Public Relations Committee (2010-2012), and was appointed to the Board of Control (2015-2019).

Jamie Mulligan, PGA, a Southern California PGA Section Member and Chief Executive Officer of Virginia Country Club in Long Beach, California for the past 20 years, is the 2021 PGA Teacher & Coach of the Year for his "outstanding services as a golf teacher, innovator and coach."

Featured regularly as one of GOLF Magazine's Top 100 Teachers and one of Golf Digest's Best Teachers, Mulligan was among the first instructors to study the swing's biomechanics in the 1980s. His self-developed culture of coaching is based on efficiency of movement, as he recognizes the physical and mental capability of each student and leverages their attributes to help them reach their full potential. Mulligan's students have captured hundreds of professional victories across every major tour, highlighted by Patrick Cantlay, John Cook, Melissa "Mo" Martin, Amy Alcott, Jessica Korda, Nelly Korda, Paul Goydos, Kevin Na, Bill Haas and Max Homa, among many others.



Joe Assell, PGA, a Colorado PGA Section Member and the President & Chief Executive Officer of GOLFTEC in Englewood, Colorado, is the 2021 PGA Golf Executive of the Year. The honor recognizes outstanding services in an executive management position, as well as leadership, vision, courage, moral character and a substantial record of service to the Association and the game.

Assell co-founded GOLFTEC in 1995, with a mission to help people play better golf by equipping

PGA Teaching Professionals with emerging technology designed to deliver a better lesson.

The company has given more than 12 million golf lessons, including over 1.5 million lessons in the last year across 220 locations in six countries. GOLFTEC has positively impacted hundreds of thousands of golfers, and with more than 600 PGA Professionals on staff today, the company is one of the largest employers of PGA Members.

Last month, the PGA of America announced Larkin Gross, PGA as the 2021 PGA Professional Player of the Year; Taylor Collins, PGA as 2021 Women's PGA Professional Player of the Year; and Bob Sowards, PGA as the Senior PGA Professional Player of the Year presented by Rolex.



The 2021 PGA of America National Awards are scheduled to be presented on Nov. 1,

as part of the 2022 PGA Annual Meeting in Scottsdale, Arizona. The Herb Graffis Award will be presented during the Annual Meeting content that week as well.

