DDN and Shakti Announce Record Breaking Results on the STAC-M3 Benchmark for Financial Trading Applications

CHATSWORTH, Calif., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DDN®, the global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and multicloud data management solutions, and Shakti Software , the provider of the next generation of ultra-high performance database analytics, today announced record breaking STAC-M3™ Benchmark results with their integrated solution, which includes Shakti's data platform running on a single client server combined with DDN's SFA200NVX® storage appliance .

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure. (PRNewsfoto/DataDirect Networks (DDN)) (PRNewswire)

Shakti's data platform was created by world renowned computer scientist Arthur Whitney, who created the A+ programming language used by Morgan Stanley and founded the data analysis company KX. Shakti, Whitney's latest database analytics platform, has been proven to deliver results faster and more efficiently than previous versions of his software. Coupled with DDN's EXAScaler ® appliances, the combined solution underscores the extreme efficiency and high performance that finance customers can achieve.

"Shakti was built to deliver data efficiency, hardware efficiency and simplicity to financial institutions, and because DDN is synonymous with high performance, efficiency and flexibility, our partnership is a great match, "said Fintan Quill, director, Sales Engineering, Shakti Software. "Speed needs speed, and these results show the ability of DDN's appliance to give great query performance, as seen in this test with a single server. With multiple nodes, DDN and shakti will further demonstrate the efficiency of the database."

Peter Nabicht, president of the Securities Technology Analysis Center (STAC®) said, "We are pleased to welcome Shakti to the elite group of software providers who have authorized public release of audited STAC-M3 Benchmark results. Financial firms on the STAC Benchmark Council designed STAC-M3 to test a representative range of business use cases, and the need for fast and efficient time-series analysis has never been higher."

In Shakti's debut STAC benchmark, it achieved noteworthy results using a single server for the entire shakti database workload. Results from the baseline (Antuco) suite of STAC-M3 benchmark tests run on this shakti 2.01 solution include:

The highest storage efficiency (least storage used for the same database size) of any publicly reported solution. 2

NBBO 3 results 1.7x the speed of the best previously published results for a less-demanding version of the benchmark.

Faster results in several mean-response time benchmarks versus a solution involving kdb+4, including:

These tests demonstrate the ease with which very large quantities of market trade and quote data can be shared with shakti 2.0 across an industry standard, low cost, networked DDN EXAscaler unit.

The Shakti platform is interoperable with all server solutions, allowing financial institutions to easily experience the increase in efficiency and performance using existing servers when paired with DDN storage. With the Shakti platform, blocks of data are smaller in size – whether in the cloud or on premise – as compared with other software platforms, allowing customers to truly take advantage of the unprecedented velocity found with DDN storage solutions leveraging a simple reference architecture.

"DDN storage is built to deliver the utmost in performance and efficiency to meet the most challenging data-intensive applications, and Shakti's innovative platform is ideal to demonstrate just how much analysis and insight finance customers can achieve with the right infrastructure," Dr. James Coomer, senior vice president of products, DDN. "These STAC results, along with our partnership, underscore the commitment DDN and Shakti have to deliver flexible, scalable and blazingly fast solutions to the financial market."

About Shakti

Shakti merges database, language, connectivity and stream processing into one platform. It was created by Arthur Whitney, who has previously written several programming languages and databases, including q and kdb+. Shakti builds on Whitney's singular approach to designing software, which from the beginning has focused on maximizing performance when handling immense volumes of data at lightning fast speeds. Integrating his learnings from developing multiple enterprise software platforms, shakti is built to take best advantage of the latest advancements in compute, memory and storage architecture.

Shakti's powerful database is distinct because of its small memory and storage footprint, which allows for fast deployment and processing of distributed elastic workloads. It has built-in parallelism in its primitive functions, which can expand to multiple jobs and machines using its custom-built interprocess communication protocol. Shakti builds on decades of proven experience to offer a robust, time-tested platform that combines low cost with high performance.

For more information, visit shakti.com, follow us on twitter: @shaktidb, or email us at sales@shakti.com.

About DDN

DDN is a premier provider of Artificial Intelligence and Data Management software and hardware solutions enabling Intelligent Infrastructure, delivering unified analytics to solve business challenges for data-intensive, global organizations. Tintri is a wholly owned subsidiary of DDN, comprised of IntelliFlash, Nexenta and Tintri technologies and provides enterprise customers with a different experience, through simplicity, efficiency and agility for on-premise and multicloud environments, powered by Intelligent Infrastructure innovations that advance real-time and predictive application analytics. Over the last two decades, DDN has established itself as the data management provider of choice for over 10,000 enterprise, government, and public-sector customers, many of which include the world's leading financial services firms, life science organizations, manufacturing and energy companies, research facilities, and web and cloud service providers.

For more information, visit ddn.com, follow us on twitter: @ddn_limitless, or call 1-800-837-2298.

