NEW SECURITY PLATFORM FROM LIMELIGHT ENSURES WEBSITES AND APPS STAY OPEN FOR BUSINESS

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Limelight (Nasdaq: LLNW), a leading provider of content delivery and AppOps at the edge, today announced the release of its Layer0 Security Platform, significantly enhancing its capabilities in the $4.4B web CDN and security market it entered in November. A fully PCI-compliant solution, Layer0 Security protects customers against OWASP Top 10 security risks, SQL injection, cross-site scripting, PHP injection, bot attacks, DDoS attacks, and other threats.

Limelight has been delivering secure content for more than two decades and, as the threat landscape becomes increasingly sophisticated, companies need seamless, automated solutions to simplify development, enhance experience and lessen time to market. With Layer0 Security, developers get comprehensive security at scale without the need to manually integrate it into their edge logic. The new security platform runs natively on Limelight's backbone and is fully integrated within the Layer0 platform, which allows teams to ship up to twice as fast and deliver sub-second websites.

"Businesses today face growing security threats including targeted attacks to bring down websites, impact performance and steal information," said John Swedlund, Product Manager for AppOps and Security at Limelight. "We're taking the necessary steps to ensure our clients have the ability to quickly deploy security products and keep applications safe."

Layer0 Security services and features include:

Web Application Firewall: The Layer0 WAF managed rule sets protect applications and APIs against security exploits by monitoring, filtering, and blocking malicious traffic. Developers can enable these as broad rule groups or on a rule-by-rule basis to stop attackers in their tracks.

Bot Management: A set of Bot Management rules allow teams to quickly deploy, detect, and manage a wide variety of bots that query apps and consume valuable resources. Developers can use these bot rules to allow good bots through and block bad bots if the traffic is unwanted.

DDoS Protection: Limelight's high-bandwidth, globally distributed network is built to inspect and repel a wide variety of network layer DDoS attacks. To keep resources healthy and preserve the integrity of applications, it provides advanced cloud-based protection to ensure an always-secure online experience.

Easy, Fast Deployment: The Layer0 Security platform runs natively on the highly-performant Limelight backbone and Layer0 customers have a single pane of glass to control all of their services, including the new security features.

This combination of security services offers a layered defense against malicious website attacks and unauthorized content access without impacting the performance of web applications and content delivery. More information on the Layer0 Security Platform is available here .

