Recycling for the Win: Republic Services offers a playbook to help make your Big Game celebration more sustainable

PHOENIX, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Republic Services (NYSE: RSG) is ready to run a West Coast offense against waste by providing consumers with short and snappy tips to celebrate the Big Game responsibly and sustainably. Whether you're cheering for the Rams or the Bengals, or simply tuning in for the commercials, you can be a recycling champion.

Hold the cheese, please: Pizza boxes are made from corrugated cardboard , a valuable and recyclable commodity. However, once a pizza box is soiled with grease and cheese, the cardboard is no longer recyclable and could even contaminate the entire bin. Not a cheesehead? If the top half of your pizza box is clean, simply tear it off and recycle it.

Have a can-do, winning attitude: Aluminum is forever recyclable and provides unrivaled benefits for sustainability. In fact, one recycled aluminum can saves enough energy to power a television for three hours. If every household watching the game recycled one beer or soda can, the energy saved could power SoFi and the Jungle for 10 seasons.

MVP: Most Valuable Plastics: Don't get juked by the misconceptions surrounding : Don't get juked by the misconceptions surrounding plastics recycling . Hard plastic containers like water bottles, milk jugs and plastic takeout containers are entirely recyclable if they're empty, clean and dry. Just remember to keep plastic bags and food wrappers on the bench.

The best offense is a good defense: Have you heard? Food and yard waste make up about : Have you heard? Food and yard waste make up about 30 percent of the waste that's sent to landfills. Turn your leftover party snacks into compost and sack greenhouse gas emissions before they start. Learn how you can recycle your food waste at home.

"When watching football in the stadium or in your living room, it's easy to be a winner with sustainability, no matter how your team plays on the field," said Pete Keller, vice president of recycling and sustainability. "Republic Services makes recycling easier by breaking down some of the perceived complexities and helping more Americans make it part of the celebration."

Recycling is a simple way that everyone can be more sustainable on special occasions and in their daily lives, and it's important to know how and what to recycle. Visit RecyclingSimplified.com for recycling tips, videos and other materials, as well as recycling curriculum for educators.

