THE CORDISH COMPANIES PROMOTES TWO KEY EXECUTIVES IN GAMING DIVISION TO DRIVE CONTINUED GROWTH AND EXPANSION OF LIVE! CASINO BRAND Cordish Gaming Group Prioritizes Strategic Team Building, Promoting Bill Mikus to SVP of Human Resources and Edward Evans to Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

BALTIMORE, Md., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cordish Companies today announced two key executive appointments to Cordish Gaming Group, the company's gaming division. BILL MIKUS will assume the role of Senior Vice President of Human Resources and EDWARD EVANS has been named Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion. In their new roles with the company, Mikus and Evans will work together to lead team building and employee engagement strategies for the Live! Casino brand, which is poised for significant growth following The Cordish Companies' recently completed strategic partnership with Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc.

The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino entertainment resorts in the United States including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Tampa, FL, and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Last year, the Company expanded its Live! Casino brand into Pennsylvania with two new first-class properties – Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia in the heart of the Philadelphia Stadium District, and Live! Casino Pittsburgh in the Greater Pittsburgh Region. As Cordish Gaming Group explores and activates new ventures in igaming and sports betting, along with additional properties in new jurisdictions, the organization is focused on building and nurturing a powerful and diverse team to maximize its opportunities.

"As Live! Casino continues to grow, we are building a team that shares our dedication to providing exceptional guest experiences and will push us in new directions," said Rob Norton, President of Cordish Gaming Group. "I can't think of a more exciting time to double down on our HR and DEI missions for the future, or of more valued Team Members than Bill and Ed to guide us."

Bill Mikus

As Senior Vice President of Human Resources, Mr. Mikus will plan and organize all Human Resource functions, including Team Member engagement strategies, leadership development, succession planning and enterprise diversity and inclusion alignment, for Cordish Gaming Group's Live! Casino properties. He will also assist in the balance of partnerships between property HR leaders and management, while executing property-wide programs and practices.

"The growth of Cordish Gaming Group is changing the competitive landscape of our industry and I'm looking forward to continuing to build a team that reflects the excellence of our brand," said Mr. Mikus.

A native of Reading, PA, Mr. Mikus most recently served as Vice President of Human Resources for Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia and Live! Casino Pittsburgh. His more than two decades in the hospitality industry include roles at Caesars Entertainment properties in Atlantic City, NJ and Valley Forge Casino Resort in suburban Philadelphia. Mr. Mikus currently serves as the Board Chair for the Delaware Valley Chapter of the Alzheimer's Association.

Edward Evans

As part of Mr. Mikus' team, serving as Director of Director of Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, Mr. Evans will lead the development and implementation of proactive diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives to drive Cordish Gaming Group's strategic plan to create a learning and work environment where everyone can succeed. He will develop and promote programs that involve Team Members at all levels to further behaviors, attitudes, and policies that support diversity, equity, and inclusion. Mr. Evans will also serve as the lead representative for external community relations, working with local and regional stakeholders in all markets to promote Cordish Gaming Group's DEI mission.

"The evolution of my career with The Cordish Companies and the Live! brand has led me to this role, where I have a real opportunity to ensure our team reflects the communities where we operate and our Team Members can bring their full authentic selves to work every time they walk through our doors," said Mr. Evans.

A native of Baltimore, MD, Mr. Evans joined the Live! team nearly a decade ago as Director of Culinary Operations, later transitioning his focus to leading the charge on MBE, WMBE, and other minority vendor relationships along with legislative and regulatory priorities. He is an active supporter of numerous local groups including serving as a Board Member for The Y of Central Maryland, a Mentor for New Songs Community Learning Center and Men-for-Meade and a volunteer for Hungry Hands and C.A.R.E, a non-profit organization for animals.

For more information, visit www.cordish.com.

About The Cordish Companies

The Cordish Companies' origins date back to 1910 and encompass four generations of privately-held, family ownership. During the past ten decades, The Cordish Companies has grown into a global leader in Commercial Real Estate; Entertainment Districts; Sports-Anchored Developments; Gaming; Hotels; Residential Properties; Restaurants; International Development; Coworking Spaces; and Private Equity. One of the largest and most respected developers in the world, The Cordish Companies has been awarded an unprecedented seven Urban Land Institute Awards for Excellence for public-private developments that are of unique significance to the cities in which they are located. The Cordish Companies has developed and operates highly acclaimed dining, entertainment and hospitality destinations throughout the United States, many falling under The Cordish Companies' Live! Brand, highly regarded as one of the premier entertainment brands in the country. In gaming, The Cordish Companies has developed among the most successful casino hotel resorts in the world including the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa and Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland. Welcoming over 55 million visitors per year, these developments are among the highest profile dining, entertainment, gaming, hotel and sports-anchored destinations in the country. Over the generations, The Cordish Companies has remained true to the family's core values of quality, entrepreneurial spirit, long-term personal relationships, and integrity. As a testimony to the long-term vision of its family leadership, The Cordish Companies still owns and manages virtually every business it has created. For more information visit www.cordish.com or follow us on Twitter.

"The Cordish Companies," "The Cordish Company" and "Cordish" are trademarks used under license by independent corporations, legal liability companies and partnerships ("Cordish Entities"). Each Cordish Entity is a separate, single-purpose legal entity that is solely responsible for its obligations and liabilities. No common operations or financial interdependency, and no intermingling of assets or liabilities of the Cordish Entities exists, or should be deemed to exist, as a result of the potential common reference to multiple independent entities operating under the names "Cordish," "The Cordish Companies" or "The Cordish Company" here or elsewhere.

