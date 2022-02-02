Nucor Ranked No. 1 In Its Industry By Fortune Magazine

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE) the largest recycler and domestic steel producer in North America with the broadest and most diversified offerings in the U.S. market, announced today that it has been ranked No. 1 in its industry in Fortune Magazine's list of the World's Most Admired Companies in its industry. The list is a major authority on corporate reputations compiled each year by Fortune and Korn Ferry through a survey of almost 4,000 executives, directors and securities analysts.

"2021 was an extraordinary year for Nucor. Our team delivered incredible financial and operating results over the course of the year, while working safely and responsibly. Every single day, our nearly 29,000 team members remain focused on our company's mission to grow our core steelmaking capabilities while expanding our presence into related businesses that fit with our culture and leverage our strengths. 2021 was the safest year in our history, and I commend the team for their daily commitment to keeping each other safe," said Leon Topalian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nucor Corporation. "And if that wasn't enough, we also announced the launch of Econiq™; the world's first family of net zero carbon steel products at scale, which will continue to help our customers meet their carbon reduction goals."

"It's been quite a year for Nucor, and we are excited to see outlets like Fortune Magazine recognize what we know to be true - the Nucor culture is extraordinary."

About Nucor

Nucor and its affiliates are manufacturers of steel and steel products, with operating facilities in the United States, Canada and Mexico. Products produced include: carbon and alloy steel -- in bars, beams, sheet and plate; hollow structural section tubing; electrical conduit; steel racking; steel piling; steel joists and joist girders; steel deck; fabricated concrete reinforcing steel; cold finished steel; precision castings; steel fasteners; metal building systems; insulated metal panels; steel grating; and wire and wire mesh. Nucor, through The David J. Joseph Company, also brokers ferrous and nonferrous metals, pig iron and hot briquetted iron / direct reduced iron; supplies ferro-alloys; and processes ferrous and nonferrous scrap. Nucor is North America's largest recycler.

