OnBlick to Revolutionize the Form I-9 Remote Verification Process with its Authorized Representative Network

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The taxing and time-bound Form I-9 verification process, especially for remote hires, is now old news! HR and Immigration Compliance product, OnBlick has announced their Authorized Representative Network that can simplify Form I-9 verification for employers.

Despite their experience with the process, HR professionals seldom miss out on significant details. The COVID-19 restrictions in the workplaces have magnified this issue tenfold. For instance, due to COVID-19 flexibilities, HR can verify the employee documents through scanned copies and video calls to complete the remote verification process but the USCIS considers it to be incomplete until the supporting documents are physically verified in the presence of the employee. This is stressful for the employers, they have to keep track of the remote hires that leveraged the COVID-19 flexibility and start the physical verification process again once the flexibility ends (April 30th, 2022 as of today).

To make the verification process effective and one-time, OnBlick provides a network of around 5,000 Authorized Representatives spread over 490 towns and cities in the U.S. Employees can choose the nearest representative to physically verify their documents and complete Section-2 of Form I-9 on behalf of the employer.

OnBlick's Authorized Representative Network includes trained professionals, well-acquainted with Form I-9 and the document verification process. The representatives can conduct the verification through OnBlick's SaaS portal. The employers and their employees have control over the scheduling process. They are offered the opportunity to reschedule appointments if needed.

What's even better is that the entire process takes place electronically with a simple click of buttons! Integrated with the USCIS guidelines for Electronic Form I-9, OnBlick ensures I-9 compliance for enterprises leveraging the product and its services. Employees can thus have a hassle-free experience while they undergo the I-9 completion and verification process.

"At OnBlick, our goal is to bring technology solutions that can simplify the compliance issues faced by companies on a regular basis. We believe that our Authorized Representative Network will make the I-9 process compliant, providing a great onboarding experience," says Krishna Garimella, CEO at OnBlick.

OnBlick is a SaaS product that streamlines HR & Immigration Compliance for businesses in the U.S. It helps businesses curb expenses through cost-effective HR BPA solutions & I-9 audit services.

