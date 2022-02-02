"Stay Golden" campaign spotlights how Lay's is there for life's greatest moments … and even the not-so-great ones!

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd "Stay Golden™" While Walking Down Memory Lane in Lay's® New Super Bowl Campaign "Stay Golden" campaign spotlights how Lay's is there for life's greatest moments … and even the not-so-great ones!

PLANO, Texas, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the most iconic brand in the snack game, Lay's® has been present for moments, both big and small, in people's lives for more than 75 years. America's favorite potato chip is now delivering more smiles through the release of its first Super Bowl campaign in 17 years, reminding people to Stay Golden™ through life's moments. The campaign kicks off with an in-game spot starring two comedic masterminds who have brought hilarity to fans on the big and small screens for years – irreverently funny best friends Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd.

Fans have wondered what Rogen and Rudd were up to following the release of two Lay's teaser videos (found here and here). Does Rogen have a stalker? Why are they on a retro road trip? In the commercial released today, fans finally learn that those moments were memories shared between Rogen and Rudd along with a bag of Lay's. The journey down memory lane is filled with good times, scary times and even some hilarious mishaps, and Lay's was there through it all. The commercial makes one thing clear – this classic comedic duo has been a trio all along.

"I love working with Seth because we always have a good time together," said Rudd. "Any chance I get to spend time with Seth AND eat potato chips is a win."

Rogen and his longtime friend and writing partner, Evan Goldberg, collaborated with Lay's on the script. Goldberg, the renowned director, screenwriter, and producer, who has brought fans some of the most beloved comedic movies of all time such as "Superbad" and "This is the End," directed the commercial.

"I love Paul and I love Lay's, so co-writing this Super Bowl spot was really a no brainer!" said Rogen.

Helping Fans "Stay Golden"

Starting Super Bowl Sunday, Lay's is launching the #LaysGoldenDuet Hashtag Challenge on TikTok to help fans "Stay Golden" just like Rogen and Rudd did in the commercial. Fans are invited to duet a video of Rogen and Rudd's road trip scene and belt out their own version of international superstar and five-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Shania Twain's hit song "You're Still the One" with a friend.

"From everyday occasions, to family holidays, to memorable moments with friends, everyone has joyful memories with Lay's – a brand that's been there, spreading smiles for decades," said Rachel Ferdinando, senior vice president and chief marketing officer, Frito-Lay North America. "This campaign brings Lay's back to the Super Bowl in a huge, hilarious way by staying true to our brand purpose and reminding us to 'Stay Golden' no matter what life throws our way."

Additionally, to celebrate football fans who rally for their teams season after season, Lay's recently introduced Golden Grounds™, a first-of-its-kind lineup of NFL-inspired chips, before NFL playoffs. The limited-edition chips were created using potatoes grown in fields mixed with sacred soil pulled directly from NFL stadiums and fields.

Frito-Lay's Super Bowl Take-Over

In addition to the in-game advertisement from Lay's, Frito-Lay also has a second spot during the Super Bowl. For the first time, Frito-Lay's Flamin' Hot® brand will have its own in-game commercial featuring both Doritos® and Cheetos®, showing fans what the world would look like with a little more Flamin' Hot.

Frito-Lay and PepsiCo Beverages have also teamed up for a joint NFL Playoff campaign, Road to Super Bowl . The commercial features the breadth of the food and beverage portfolio and is aimed to excite fans gearing up for Super Bowl LVI with the help of five beloved Super Bowl Champions.

To learn more about Lay's and its Super Bowl commercial, fans can check out Lay's on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Lay's

Lay's is one of the brands that makes up Frito-Lay North America, the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (Nasdaq: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, NY. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, http://www.fritolay.com/ and on Twitter http://www.twitter.com/fritolay. Learn more about Lay's by visiting www.facebook.com/lays or on Twitter at www.twitter.com/lays. You can also follow Lay's on Instagram by visiting http://instagram.com/lays.

About Frito-Lay North America

Frito-Lay North America is the $18 billion convenient foods division of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP), which is headquartered in Purchase, N.Y. Frito-Lay snacks include Lay's and Ruffles potato chips, Doritos tortilla chips, Cheetos snacks, Tostitos tortilla chips and branded dips, SunChips multigrain snacks and Fritos corn chips. The company operates 30+ manufacturing facilities across the U.S. and Canada, more than 200 distribution centers and services 315,000 retail customers per week through its direct-store-delivery model. Learn more about Frito-Lay at the corporate website, www.fritolay.com, on Twitter (@fritolay), on Instagram (@fritolay) and on Facebook (Frito-Lay).

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated $70 billion in net revenue in 2020, driven by a complementary beverage and convenient foods portfolio that includes Lays, Doritos, Cheetos, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Mountain Dew, Quaker, and SodaStream. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including many iconic brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Beverages and Convenient Foods by Winning with PepsiCo Positive (pep+). pep+ is our strategic end-to-end transformation that puts sustainability at the center of how we will create value and growth by operating within planetary boundaries and inspiring positive change for planet and people. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com

Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd “Stay Golden” While Walking Down Memory Lane in Lay’s® New Super Bowl Campaign (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Frito-Lay North America