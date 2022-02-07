Curzio Equity Owners Security Begins Trading on the tZERO ATS

FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curzio Research , an emerging leader in the independent financial newsletter industry, announced today that secondary trading of the Curzio Equity Owners digital security has commenced on the tZERO ATS , tZERO's wholly owned, FINRA member broker-dealer subsidiary.

Investors with an account at tZERO's retail broker-dealer subsidiary, tZERO Markets, are now able to trade the Curzio Equity Owners security. (Investors can open a tZERO Markets brokerage account here .)

Curzio Research Founder and Chief Executive Officer Frank Curzio stated, "I started Curzio Research in 2016 to help level the playing field for Main Street investors by providing them with high quality market research, education, and stock analysis at an affordable price."

"Today, we're taking this one step further partnering with industry leader tZERO to trade our Curzio Equity Owners digital security on its ATS. This will provide more liquidity and easier access for investors to trade the security in the secondary market. I'm proud to be an early adopter of this technology and help move forward what I believe will be the future of finance."

tZERO Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer Alan Konevsky reports, "We are excited to see Curzio Research's digital security trading on the tZERO ATS. Today's announcement demonstrates our continued dedication to scaling tZERO's product offering, as well as democratizing access and enabling liquidity to private assets."

INVESTOR NOTICE

Investors should note that trading securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity, which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk. Potential investors are urged to consult a professional adviser regarding any economic, tax, legal or other consequences of trading any securities as described herein.

NO OFFER, SOLICITATION, INVESTMENT ADVICE or RECOMMENDATIONS

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase securities, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Curzio Research or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors, or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option, or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell, or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. This communication and any other document relating to the Curzio Equity Owners digital security may only be distributed or disseminated in conformity with applicable local laws and regulations and shall not constitute an offer for securities in any jurisdiction where such an offer would infringe applicable laws and regulations. Investors must consider the risks associated with an investment in any security. For further information relating to the Company, its business strategy, financial results, and risks relating to the Group, please refer to the "Risk Factors" chapter of the Company's Disclosure Statement (available at www.curzioequityowners.com ).

About Curzio Research

Curzio Research is an independent financial newsletter publisher dedicated to providing deep-dive market analysis, unique stock ideas, and the tools individual investors need to consistently generate market-beating returns. Curzio Research currently publishes eight different investment research advisories and two financial news podcasts.

Curzio Equity Owners shares represent preferred equity in Curzio Research . Additional information about the Curzio Equity Owners security can be found here.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . More information about tZERO ATS may be found here .

Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities. Ownership of such securities is reflected on the traditional books and records of regulated market participants. The term "digital" or "digitization" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency. Visit tZERO for more information.

