INSPIRED LAUNCHES IGAMING CONTENT WITH GAN

NEW YORK, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired Entertainment, Inc. ("Inspired") (NASDAQ: INSE), a leading B2B provider of gaming content, systems and solutions, announced today that its popular online gaming content has gone live in Michigan with GAN Limited (the "Company" or "GAN") (NASDAQ: GAN), a leading full-service internet gaming software-as-a-service provider to the real money internet gaming, online sports betting, and simulated gaming industries. GAN is the latest content aggregation platform to deploy Inspired's unique online gaming content, giving Inspired access to GAN's extensive operator network in multiple U.S. states.

"Multiple top iGaming operators in the U.S. use GAN's platform and we are excited to collaborate with the GAN team," said Brooks Pierce, President and Chief Operating Officer of Inspired. "We are in the early innings of rollout in the U.S. digital gaming industry and having GAN as a platform partner broadens our market access. Demand for our content remains strong and we are looking forward to ramping our online slot portfolio and distribution."

"Inspired's games have had strong performance in the U.S, and we are excited to include their proven popular content in the GAN library," said Dermot Smurfit, Chief Executive Officer of GAN. "Our Super RGS system has the potential to work with any US operator including non-platform clients and we are delighted to release Inspired content to other iGaming states and customers on the roadmap in 2022 and beyond."

Inspired offers an expanding portfolio of content, technology, hardware and services for regulated gaming, betting, lottery, social and leisure operators across land-based and mobile channels around the world. The Company's gaming, virtual sports, interactive and leisure products appeal to a wide variety of players, creating new opportunities for operators to grow their revenue. The Company operates in approximately 35 jurisdictions worldwide, supplying gaming systems with associated terminals and content for approximately 50,000 gaming machines located in betting shops, pubs, gaming halls and other route operations; virtual sports products through more than 32,000 retail venues and various online websites; interactive games for 170+ websites; and a variety of amusement entertainment solutions with a total installed base of more than 16,000 terminals. Additional information can be found at www.inseinc.com.

GAN is a leading business-to-business supplier of internet gaming software-as-a-service solutions predominantly to the U.S. land-based casino industry. Coolbet, a division of GAN, is a market-leading operator of proprietary online sports betting technology with market leadership positions in select European and Latin American markets. GAN has developed a proprietary internet gaming enterprise software system, GameSTACK™, which it licenses to land-based casino operators as a turnkey technology solution for regulated real money internet gaming, encompassing internet gaming, internet sports gaming, and virtual Simulated Gaming. Additional information about GAN can be found online at www.GAN.com.

This news release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "expect," "estimate," "plan," "will," "would" and "project" and other similar expressions that indicate future events or trends or are not statements of historical matters. These statements are based on Inspired's management's current expectations and beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside of Inspired's control and all of which could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Inspired's views as of any subsequent date, and Inspired does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. You are advised to review carefully the "Risk Factors" section of Inspired's annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, which are available, free of charge, on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

