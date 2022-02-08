Runway Growth Capital Announces a Senior Secured Term Loan of $75 Million to VertexOne

WOODSIDE, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Runway Growth Capital LLC ("Runway"), a leading provider of growth loans to both venture and non-venture backed companies seeking an alternative to raising equity, today announced the close of a senior secured term loan commitment of $75 million to VertexOne , a recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities across North America.

(PRNewsfoto/Runway Growth Capital LLC) (PRNewswire)

VertexOne is an example of a private equity-backed company utilizing venture debt to help achieve its growth goals. Runway has been increasingly relied upon by private equity firms to structure flexible debt solutions that enable their portfolio companies to develop their businesses.

"As private equity-backed businesses become more familiar with the value of flexible growth debt solutions, they'll find a knowledgeable and ready partner in Runway," said Mark Donnelly, Managing Director, Head of Origination at Runway. "Runway is one of only a few growth lenders who are equipped to underwrite and structure a flexible loan for private equity-backed companies looking to make the most of their growth opportunities."

"Venture debt provides an efficient source of capital in addition to private equity, to further our mission and reach our market potential," said Andrew Jornod, President and CEO of VertexOne. "From their understanding of our vertical market to how we run our business, Runway's experience and tailored approach gave us confidence that we were well positioned for our growth opportunity."

"Runway is an ideal partner to VertexOne as the company continues its growth as a leading provider of technology-led SaaS-based solutions to utility customers," said Ke Ding of DFW Capital Partners. "We are excited to welcome Runway as forward-thinking, flexible debt capital partners with an intuitive understanding of technology and VertexOne's strategic market opportunity."

VertexOne is one of the only cloud-based solutions available to energy and utility managers gaining traction, as many of the energy and utility companies who traditionally resisted this evolution of their services are now beginning to accept the digital future. Offering services such as Customer Information Systems (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement, Conservation and Customer Self Service, VertexOne is a major player in the utility industry.

About Runway Growth Capital LLC

Runway Growth Capital LLC is the investment advisor to investment funds, including Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: RWAY), a business development company, and other private funds, which are lenders of growth capital to companies seeking an alternative to raising equity. Led by industry veteran David Spreng, these funds provide senior term loans of $10 million to $75 million to fast-growing companies based in the United States and Canada. For more information on Runway Growth Capital LLC and its platform, please visit our website at www.runwaygrowth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements included herein may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition, or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in Runway Growth's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Runway Growth undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

About VertexOne

VertexOne is the recognized leader in SaaS platforms for critical business processes of utilities and retail energy companies across North America. Through a wide range of innovative services and solutions—including powerful Customer Information Systems (CIS), Mobile Workforce Management (MWM), Electronic Data Interchange (EDI), Meter Data Management (MDM), Digital Customer Engagement and Customer Self Service—VertexOne helps utilities more efficiently deliver a compelling customer experience; reducing the cost to serve customers, increasing operational efficiency, improving customer satisfaction, and driving utility operations forward. VertexOne takes on the heavy lifting of keeping current with the rapid pace of technology changes through our VertexOne Complete™ SaaS offering, so utilities and energy companies don't have to—leaving our customers more time to focus on core utility business while leaving the technology to us. For our deregulated energy clients, this also means garnering a greater competitive advantage. For more information, visit https://www.vertexone.net.

About DFW Capital

DFW Capital Partners is a private equity investment firm focused on lower middle-market companies. The firm concentrates on service companies, with an emphasis on healthcare and outsourced technology-enabled business and industrial support services. DFW has established a 20+ year track record of success in both building leading companies and recognizing attractive returns for its investors. DFW is headquartered in Teaneck, New Jersey.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Runway Growth Capital LLC