SensiML Teams with Infineon to Provide Complete AI/ML Solution for PSoC™ 6 MCUs and Wide Range of Sensors

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SensiML™ Corporation, a leading developer of AI tools for building intelligent Internet of Things (IoT) endpoints, today announced that it has teamed with Infineon Technologies to deliver a complete AI/Machine Learning (ML) solution for the Infineon PSoC™ 6 family of microcontrollers (MCUs) and the wide range of sensors they support. The collaboration combines SensiML's Analytics Toolkit AI development software with the Infineon ModusToolbox™ and ultra-low power dual-core PSoC 6 MCUs, offering developers a quick and easy way to record data from Infineon XENSIV™ sensors, create sophisticated AI/ML-based models, and implement them on PSoC 6 MCUs. Using this approach, designers with little to no data science expertise can add local intelligence to their IoT designs for smart home, industrial, fitness, and other applications.

SensiML and Infineon are marking the beginning of the collaboration with a "Build AI for the IoT Design Challenge" on Hackster.io. The contest will challenge innovators to use the SensiML Data Analytics Toolkit and Infineon ModusToolbox™ software along with Infineon's XENSIV sensors, Wi-Fi/Bluetooth connectivity ICs, and PSoC 6 MCUs to capture and label sensor data, train AI/ML models, and deploy the resulting AI/ML solution on a PSoC 6 MCU to create intelligent endpoint applications. The goal of the challenge is to highlight how quick and easy it is for developers to use the complete end-to-end development platform provided by the two companies to implement local, low power, sophisticated AI-based IoT edge devices.

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit uses labeled datasets to quickly create efficient AI models and allows developers to use them to implement smart, high performance edge algorithms without the need for hand coding or data science expertise. This toolkit nicely complements the PSoC 6 family, which is based on an ultra-low power architecture ideal for battery-powered edge IoT applications. The PSoC 6 family features dual-core Arm® Cortex®-M4 and Cortex-M0+ processors, which enable design partitioning for simultaneous power/performance design optimization. The dual-core architecture also enables users to run their AI application generated by the SensiML tools on one processor, and their application code on the other processor.

"Infineon has a large and loyal following for their innovative and extensive sensors, MCUs, and associated development tools," said Chris Rogers, chief executive officer of SensiML. "SensiML complements that offering with AI/ML tools that make it easy for developers to add sophisticated AI functions in a small memory footprint with ultra-low power consumption. With AutoML support covering a broad array of sensor inputs, SensiML is an ideal solution for IoT edge processing across Infineon's XENSIV portfolio."

"SensiML offers a quick and easy path for our PSoC 6 MCU, connectivity and sensor customers to add low-power, local intelligence to their edge IoT applications," said Steve Tateosian, vice president of IoT Compute and Wireless Product and Business Line at Infineon. "Through our mutual collaboration, we can now offer a complete suite of software and hardware development tools and products, enabling developers and Hackathon participants to create next-generation smart endpoint IoT devices for a wide range of end uses."

SensiML Analytics Toolkit, Infineon PSoC 6 Family/Development Kits, Available Now

The SensiML Analytics Toolkit is available now. Interested developers may sign up for a free trial account by visiting https://sensiml.com/plans/community-edition. For more information about the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, visit https://sensiml.com/products.

The Infineon PSoC 6 kit (CY8CKIT-062S2-43012 + CY8CKIT-028-SENSE) is available now. For more information, visit https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/product/microcontroller/32-bit-psoc-arm-cortex-microcontroller/psoc-6-32-bit-arm-cortex-m4-mcu/.

More information on ModusToolbox is available at: https://www.infineon.com/cms/en/design-support/tools/sdk/modustoolbox-software/modustoolbox-machine-learning/

About SensiML

SensiML, a subsidiary of QuickLogic (NASDAQ: QUIK), offers cutting-edge software that enables ultra-low power IoT endpoints that implement AI to transform raw sensor data into meaningful insight at the device itself. The company's flagship solution, the SensiML Analytics Toolkit, provides an end-to-end development platform spanning data collection, labeling, algorithm and firmware auto generation, and testing. The SensiML Toolkit supports Arm® Cortex®-M class and higher microcontroller cores, Intel® x86 instruction set processors, and heterogeneous core QuickLogic SoCs and QuickAI platforms with FPGA optimizations. For more information, visit www.sensiml.com .

