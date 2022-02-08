VIENNA-BASED COFFEE ROASTER, JULIUS MEINL, ACQUIRED THREE NEW US COMPANIES

VIENNA, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium coffee brand Julius Meinl, one of the oldest coffee roasters in the world, is expanding its USA operation through the acquisition of three companies based in Miami and Orlando, increasing its hospitality customer base by more than 500 new partners.

The 160-year-old iconic Vienna coffee house brand is currently distributed in over 70 countries. Its latest acquisitions are part of a plan to double net sales in the US by 2025 and become one of the preferred European coffee providers for hospitality customers.

Together, the acquisitions strengthen the longer-term corporate vision to establish the US as one of the top markets for the Julius Meinl Coffee Group worldwide. The plan is to see US net sales grow from €6.4M (7.2M USD) this year to €12M (13.5M USD) net sales by 2025, contributing to the Julius Meinl Coffee Group's midterm goal of €300M (339M USD).

The acquisitions provide the brand with a strategic foothold as it seeks to build on the company's existing presence. US operations were first established in 2015 and are headquartered in Miami, but in the meantime cover Washington DC, Chicago, and New York.

Already one of the biggest premium coffee and tea suppliers in the Florida hospitality sector, the additions will support the company's ambitions to expand its distribution base and introduce the unique traditions of Vienna coffee house culture to American hospitality customers and consumers.

Among the customers is world-renowned pastry chef, Antonio Bachour, who chose Julius Meinl coffee for his award-winning pastry shop and restaurant in Miami.

The three recent acquisitions - which were completed end-2021 - are for Paramount Food & Beverage in Miami, Sovereign Coffee & Tea based in Orlando and Restaurant Beverage Service (RBS) in Miami.

Razvan Talpau, Managing Director, Julius Meinl North America, said: "Having established Julius Meinl as a leading premium coffee and tea supplier within Florida, our new acquisitions will enable us to serve other exciting destinations across the USA."

Marcel Löffler, Julius Meinl Coffee Group CEO, comments: "At a time when we mark our 160th anniversary and celebrate the role the brand has played in inspiring meaningful moments worldwide, we are looking to the future. We believe that the US hospitality sector offers many opportunities as increasing numbers of customers come to appreciate the premium coffee experience that Julius Meinl is well-known for."

