WELL Health Named Best in KLAS 2022 In Patient Outreach for Second Consecutive Year Highly-Coveted Recognition Based on Quality-Checked Reviews Validates WELL Health's Ability to Solve Patient Communications Challenges for Healthcare Providers

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the second consecutive year, leading healthcare providers across the country ranked Well Health Inc., a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications, 2022 Best in KLAS in "Patient Outreach. " The prestigious ranking, part of the 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Services Report , is based on anonymous, quality-checked reviews from healthcare providers who use WELL® Health technology.

"WELL Health eliminates the communications barriers that often keep patients from good clinical outcomes and better relationships with their providers," said Guillaume de Zwirek, CEO and Founder, WELL Health. "We were honored to earn Best in KLAS in 2021 and now again in 2022, and will continue to earn our customer's trust and partnership. This recognition validates that customers who chose WELL Health continue to be happy with that choice."

For more than six years, leading healthcare providers have leveraged WELL Health to safely and effectively engage patients throughout their entire care experience for everything from pre-appointment intake forms to post-discharge follow up. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel, mainly SMS/texting, in their preferred language (WELL Health offers 19 languages with more coming in 2022). WELL Health integrates with the hospital's EHR/EMR, current patient portals, and other software to maximize the IT investments already made by the provider.

"At Hackensack Meridian Health, we are committed to bringing in smart, modern technology that can not only scale and integrate with our legacy systems, but more importantly, meet the needs of our customers where they are," said Pamela Landis, Vice President of Digital Engagement at Hackensack Meridian Health. "We've adopted WELL Health as the communications highway that sits on top of our digital platform because it delivers on both what our health system and patients need."

Building on the digital health leader's strong track record, healthcare providers partnered with WELL Health throughout the pandemic to quickly address the unique and evolving challenges presented by COVID-19. As one use case example, WELL Health has helped healthcare providers facilitate more than 10 million COVID vaccine appointments to date.1

In announcing the honor, KLAS President Adam Gale said: "The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors."

The 2022 Best in KLAS: Software and Report recognizes the leading vendors for solutions, services, and management consulting offered in the United States.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with our payer and provider friends in the industry. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

About Well Health Inc.

WELL® Health is a SaaS digital health leader in patient communications and the 2021 and 2022 Best in KLAS winner in Patient Outreach . The WELL Health intelligent communications hub is the only two-way digital health solution engaging patients throughout their entire care experience. WELL Health enables conversations between patients and their providers through secure, multilingual (19 different languages) messaging in the patient's preferred communications channel: texting, email, telephone, and live chat. WELL Health helps 200,000+ providers facilitate more than 1.1 billion messages for 37 million patients annually. By unifying and automating disjointed communications across healthcare organizations, WELL Health reduces unnecessary provider stress and potential errors, while increasing patient visits and loyalty.

Founded in 2015, WELL Health is based in Santa Barbara, California. WELL Health has been named No. 10 on the 2021 Forbes America's Best Startup Employers list, No.133 fastest-growing company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 , and ranked on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies for two consecutive years.

For more information, visit https://wellapp.com .

The Role of WELL Health in COVID Vaccine Efforts

Since the COVID vaccine became available in the United States, leading healthcare providers have used WELL Health communications technology to:

Facilitate more 10 million COVID vaccine appointments 1

Send more than 70 million COVID-related messages1.

1Data set from 12/9/2020 to 2/2/2022, pulled by WELL Health Data Insights.

