Above Food to Acquire Sonic Milling Systems, a Patented, Disruptive Food Technology for Production of Oat-based Ingredients and Dairy Products Sonic Milling™ unlocks opportunities for the manufacturing of specialty ingredients, private label products, and branded CPG.

REGINA, SK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Above Food Corp. (Above Food), a first-of-its-kind, vertically integrated plant-based food company, announced an agreement to acquire Sonic Milling Systems Ltd. (Sonic Milling), a food-technology company focused on developing disruptive processing techniques to create plant-based ingredients and products more cost effectively, using fewer resources, while also increasing the bio-availability of nutrients. This acquisition brings with it a full suite of proprietary intellectual property and global patent coverage for both core and recently developed ancillary technologies.

Sonic Milling's proprietary hydrodynamic-cavitation technology uses water and pressure to create microscopic air bubbles capable of breaking apart a diverse range of ingredients - from whole grains to pulses, fruits, or vegetables - into clean-label liquids and sauces without the need for stabilizers or added oils.

Currently, Sonic Milling™ has deployed the technology to produce oat-concentrate, oat beverage, and oat creamer for some of North America's largest retailers and brands. "Combining Sonic Milling's ability to process whole oats with Above Food's scaled gluten-free oat-production program and primary processing infrastructure, we see advantages in preserving nutrient quality while having the lowest unit economics," noted Wayne Goranson, CEO of Sonic Milling Systems, "Together we can offer a full range of clean-label oat-products and ingredients nutritiously, efficiently and at scale."

Along with the ability to process grains, pulses, fruits and vegetables into clean-label liquids and sauces, hydrodynamic-cavitation technology creates controlled heat and pressure, improving digestibility and reducing unwanted flavors, without denaturing nutrients or proteins. Through this process, the result is increased protein digestibility from grains and pulses.

"We've been searching for the last two years to uncover an alternative to conventional fractionated protein concentrates and were focused on technology that increases the bio-availability of the native nutrients and proteins found in pulses, grains, and vegetables. Sonic Milling™ has done just that, in the protein beverage space and we're excited to expand the application of this groundbreaking technology across our portfolio of our specialty ingredients, private labeled products and consumer brands," noted Lionel Kambeitz, CEO and Executive Chairman of Above Food.

Lionel Kambeitz went on to acknowledge the significant achievements of the hydrodynamic-cavitation technology that was advanced by Charles and Wayne Goranson and their team, "We are also pleased to partner with team Goranson who will be driving technology innovation and utilization with Above's specialty ingredient, private labeled products and branded CPG manufacturing."

The acquisition also adds futuristic and scaled aseptic packaging infrastructure and capabilities to Above Food's technology stack. With recyclable shelf stable packaging launching later next year, Above Food's new Eco-Lean packaging line will enable synergies and advancements in packaging sustainability across its other shelf-stable consumer brands: Farmer Direct Organic, Loma Linda, and TUNO.

ABOUT ABOVE FOOD CORP.

Above Food Corp. is a first-of-its-kind, plant-based food company that celebrates delicious products made with real ingredients, real nutrition, real flavor, and real transparency. Founded in Canada by food production ecosystem veterans and visionary co-founders, Lionel Kambeitz, Donato Sferra, Tyler West and Martin Williams, Above Food's vision is to create a healthier world — one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a complete chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, Above Food delivers food to businesses and consumers with unparalleled traceability, quantifiable sustainability, and superior nutrient density. Above Food's brands are available online at www.abovefood.com and in natural grocers across Canada and the USA. For more information about Above Food, please visit www.abovefood.com or follow Above Food on Instagram ( @above_food ), Facebook ( Above Food ) and LinkedIn ( Above Food ).

ABOUT SONIC MILLING SYSTEMS.

Sonic Milling Systems Ltd. is a disruptive food technology company based in Canada. Sonic Milling Systems is a team of engineers, scientists and economists dedicated to the production and processing of vegetable protein for human consumption. The company has focused on developing processing technologies over the last 10 years, specifically on implementation of hydrodynamic-cavitation. The company has focused on work with partners in Latin America and Asia for development of commercial products and ingredients.

