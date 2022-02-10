Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 25, 2022

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) announced today plans to report results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 on February 25, 2022. A conference call to discuss the financial and operational results is scheduled for February 25, 2022, at 9:00 AM ET.

Investors, analysts and members of the media interested in listening to the live presentation are encouraged to join a webcast of the call with accompanying presentation slides, available on the Partnership's website at http://calumetspecialty.investorroom.com/events. Interested parties may also participate in the call by dialing (866) 584-9671 and entering the conference ID 2259825. A replay of the conference call will be available a few hours after the event on the investor relations section of the Company's website, under the events section.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ: CLMT) manufacturers, formulates, and markets a diversified slate of specialty branded products to customers in various consumer-facing and industrial markets. Calumet is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana and operates twelve facilities throughout North America.

