Fortuna Advisors Announces Three New Hires

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortuna Advisors, change management consultants who unlock clients' full value potential through better insights, decisions, and behaviors, today announced the hiring of three new team members. The Fortuna team now includes 20 people dedicated to helping clients improve long-term gains for every stakeholder, including society at large.

Vice President Kal Vadasz has over 20 years' experience in value-based management, capital markets and corporate education. He has held positions at Citigroup, Royal Bank of Canada, and Stern Stewart & Co., where he led some of the largest EVA implementations in the US, Europe, and South America, and headed the Retail group. Kal earned his undergraduate degree in Finance from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania and his MBA at Columbia University.

Director of Human Resources Jillian Pezet is focused on improving and maintaining a culture that serves all stakeholders by helping Fortuna be the best it can be. Jillian's experience scaling a start-up into a multimillion-dollar organization is ideal for Fortuna's current growth trajectory. She earned an associate's degree from Muskegon Community College, and a bachelor's in psychology and master's in administration from Central Michigan University. She is working towards her PhD in industrial and organizational psychology at Liberty University.

Change Management Associate Izabela Rak specializes in helping Fortuna's clients embrace an ownership culture – where everyone takes a long-term investor perspective. She helps clients change how they set goals, develop plans, make decisions, allocate resources, approve investments, measure performance, and deliver incentive compensation. She graduated from Baruch College with a BBA in Finance and a minor in Psychology.

"Our strong growth is allowing us to help more companies achieve their potential, for the benefit of their employees, customers, communities and, of course, shareholders," said Fortuna Advisors CEO and Founder Gregory Milano. "We practice what we preach, and these three outstanding individuals will help us transform culturally, operationally, and societally – benefitting the clients we serve."

Fortuna Advisors (fortuna-advisors.com) is a management consulting firm that helps some of the world's best companies create exceptional value. Fortuna collaborates with leaders to deliver measurable outcomes through better strategic decisions, resource allocation, organizational incentives, and culture.

