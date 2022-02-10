Green industry software provider Real Green announces new platform that combines the power of its leading software with a simple, easy-to-use design for small green industry businesses looking to grow

Real Green Launches Real Green Lite, a Simple, Easy-to-Use Solution Aimed at Helping Small Green Industry Businesses in Every Segment Grow and Operate Green industry software provider Real Green announces new platform that combines the power of its leading software with a simple, easy-to-use design for small green industry businesses looking to grow

WALLED LAKE, Mich., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Green by WorkWave , a leading provider of field service software and solutions to the green service industries, announces the launch of Real Green Lite, a powerful and simple-to-use software solution designed specifically for small, early-stage green industry businesses that need to streamline operations, service customers more effectively and efficiently, and move cash faster through their business. Real Green Lite services customers from all segments of the green industry, including lawn care and lawn maintenance companies, landscapers, arborists and snow plowers.

Real Green by WorkWave announces its powerful new simple-to-use software solution designed specifically to help small, early-stage green industry businesses streamline operations, service customers more efficiently, and move cash faster. (PRNewswire)

"Real Green Lite utilizes the deep expertise of Real Green to offer a solution for green industry owner operators who want to grow their business but don't yet need the full suite of solutions available through Service Assistant, Real Green's flagship software solution," said David F. Giannetto, CEO of WorkWave, parent company of Real Green. "At WorkWave, we understand what it takes to build and grow a business from the ground up. With Real Green Lite, we've addressed a gap within the green industry to deliver a software solution that small, early-stage companies across all industry segments need to grow and become the leading green service providers in their local areas."

Developed by Real Green industry experts, Real Green Lite combines the power and functionality of its market-leading green industry software with a simple, easy-to-use, and quick-to-implement new solution designed to provide small, up-and-coming green industry businesses with everything they need to run their growing companies, all in one place. Its field service and customer management functionality equips its customers to effectively and accurately manage scheduling, routing, invoicing, payments and even customer communications in real time, from any location, without a complicated setup or unnecessary features.

Real Green Lite empowers its users with:

Fast onboarding: Customers can get up and running on Real Green Lite in 24 hours, with live one-on-one onboarding support

Ability to capture more leads and make more sales: Customers can view availability and book right from a company's website, social media accounts and more

Virtual estimates : Users can build configurable estimates to send to customers, allow customers to accept online and seamlessly convert estimates into jobs

Easy payments: Get paid online from the field, home or office, and email or send invoices with an ePay link after job completion

Unlimited live support: Customers will receive live support with assigned account managers to ensure they are getting the most value from their solution

Real Green was acquired by WorkWave in June 2021, and together, as leading providers of software for the service industries, are fueled by the same mission to empower their customers to grow their businesses, service their customers and maximize their money. As part of the WorkWave family, the launch of Real Green Lite allows Real Green to bring its decades of market expertise to growing lawn care and landscaping businesses, fostering success across the entire green industry.

For more information about Real Green Lite, click here .

About Real Green by WorkWave

For more than 30 years, Real Green by WorkWave has provided green service contractors with the solutions they need to grow and manage their business and remains the foundation that can run any service industry business. Real Green's solutions utilize the latest technology in mobile apps, measurement, routing, scheduling, global positioning and in-field estimating, routing, scheduling, invoicing and payments. Real Green offers a full suite of marketing services, including automated marketing, referral marketing, branding, SEO, social media and more. For more information, visit https://www.realgreen.com .

REAL GREEN BY WORKWAVE CONTACT:

Brittany Boyle

Sr. Manager, Strategic Communications

WorkWave

bboyle@workwave.com

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

hripley@ripleypr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE WorkWave