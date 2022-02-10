Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results Reports Record 56 Net New Platform Deployments and 36 Percent Increase in ARR to $6.8 Million

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Summary

Total revenue of $7.9 million , a 5.7% increase from prior-year quarter

Platform revenue up 31% to $1.6 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 36% to $6.8 million

Gross profit up 19% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 390 basis points to 36.0%

Loss of $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter

Platform incremental ARR generated in the quarter was a record high of $0.6M . The Company has now generated $1.8M of incremental platform ARR in the past twelve months.

56 net new platform deployments in the quarter compared to 29 in the prior-year

"In the second quarter we saw a record number of new customers adopt the platform, and existing customers continue to increase the number of features they subscribe to as they expand the licensed number of users," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "The increase in ARR during the quarter reflects continued operational efficiencies, more accountability from our sales teams, and a deeper focus on innovative new product upgrades. We believe we are well-positioned for growth in the second half of fiscal 2022."

Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

Total revenue was $7.9 million, a 5.7% increase from $7.4 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior period.

Platform subscription revenue increased 31% to $1.6 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 56 net deployments added in the quarter, as well as upsells to existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $6.8 million, up 9% sequentially and 36% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).

Transaction revenue was $6.3 million, compared to $6.2 million the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Transaction revenue has historically declined due to the savings experienced by customers as they transition to the recurring revenue platform business, however, this was the first quarter in the last six to experience transaction revenue growth over the prior period. Transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,179, compared to 1,109 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).

Total gross margin improved 390 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 36.0%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business as well as reduced copyright costs in the quarter.

Total operating expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development and general and administrative costs.

Net loss in the second quarter was ($482,000), or ($0.02) per share, compared to net loss of ($261,000), or ($0.01) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($165,000), compared to $161,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).

Conference Call

Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022

Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)

Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837

International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304

Conference ID: 10017815

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until March 10, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10017815, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.

Fiscal Second Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter



























Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021 2020 Change % Change

2021 2020 Change % Change Revenue:



















Platforms $ 1,604,829 $ 1,220,535 $ 384,294 31.5%

$ 3,114,703 $ 2,362,223 $ 752,480 31.9%

Transactions $ 6,267,458 $ 6,229,200 38,258 0.6%

$ 12,500,088 $ 12,835,937 (335,849) -2.6% Total Revenue 7,872,287 7,449,735 422,552 5.7%

15,614,791 15,198,160 416,631 2.7%



















Gross Profit:



















Platforms 1,373,161 1,003,532 369,629 36.8%

2,637,379 1,941,268 696,111 35.9%

Transactions 1,464,499 1,388,050 76,449 5.5%

2,860,656 2,899,890 (39,234) -1.4% Total Gross Profit 2,837,660 2,391,582 446,078 18.7%

5,498,035 4,841,158 656,877 13.6%



















Gross profit as a % of revenue:



















Platforms 85.6% 82.2% 3.3%



84.7% 82.2% 2.5%



Transactions 23.4% 22.3% 1.1%



22.9% 22.6% 0.3%

Total Gross Profit 36.0% 32.1% 3.9%



35.2% 31.9% 3.4%





















Operating Expenses:



















Sales and marketing 518,357 487,571 30,786 6.3%

1,041,308 985,945 55,363 5.6%

Technology and product development 868,236 624,747 243,489 39.0%

1,689,696 1,247,708 441,988 35.4%

General and administrative 1,616,135 1,118,750 497,385 44.5%

3,113,358 2,279,812 833,546 36.6%

Depreciation and amortization 4,260 3,039 1,221 40.2%

7,156 6,762 394 5.8%

Stock-based compensation 300,539 435,949 (135,410) -31.1%

471,649 606,739 (135,090) -22.3%

Foreign currency translation loss 11,982 (17,469) 29,451 NM

23,225 (41,718) 64,943 NM Total Operating Expenses 3,319,509 2,652,587 666,922 25.1%

6,346,392 5,085,248 1,261,144 24.8% Income (loss) from operations (481,849) (261,005) (220,844) NM

(848,357) (244,090) (604,268) NM



















Other Income (Expenses):



















Other income (expense) 264 399 (135) -33.8%

540 634 (94) -14.8%

Provision for income taxes - - -



(5,770) (2,505) (3,265) NM

Gain on sale of disc'd operations - - -



- - -

Total Other Income (Expenses): 264 399 (135) -33.8%

(5,230) (1,871) (3,359) NM Net income (loss) $ (481,585) $ (260,606) (220,979) NM

$ (853,587) $ (245,961) (607,627) NM



















Adjusted EBITDA $ (165,068) $ 160,514 $ (325,582) NM

$ (346,327) $ 327,693 $ (674,021) NM

























Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2021 2020 Change % Change

2021 2020 Change % Change Platforms:



















ARR (Annual recurring revenue):



















Beginning of Period $ 6,282,927 $ 4,741,183 $ 1,541,744 32.5%

$ 5,880,179 $ 4,446,088 $ 1,434,091 32.3%

Incremental ARR 565,687 279,870 285,817 102.1%

968,434 574,965 393,469 68.4%

End of Period $ 6,848,613 $ 5,021,053 $ 1,827,560 36.4%

$ 6,848,613 $ 5,021,053 $ 1,827,560 36.4%





















Deployments:



















Beginning of Period 590 432 158 36.6%

553 401 152 37.9%

Incremental Deployments 56 29 27 93.1%

93 60 33 55.0%

End of Period 646 461 185 40.1%

646 461 185 40.1%





















ASP (Average sales price):



















Beginning of Period $ 10,649 $ 10,975 $ (326) -3.0%

$ 10,633 $ 11,088 $ (454) -4.1%

End of Period $ 10,602 $ 10,892 $ (290) -2.7%

$ 10,602 $ 10,892 $ (290) -2.7%



















Transaction Customers:



















Corporate customers 867 809 58 7.2%

860 807 53 6.6%

Academic customers 312 300 12 4.0%

306 293 14 4.6%

Total customers 1,179 1,109 70 6.3%

1,166 1,100 67 6.0%

Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue

The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.

A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.

The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.

Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA

Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.

The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):



Quarter Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2021 2020 Change % Change

2021 2020 Change % Change Net Income (loss) $ (481,585) $ (260,606) $ (220,979) NM

$ (853,587) $ (245,961) $ (607,627) NM Add (deduct):













-

Other income (expense) (264) (399) 135 -33.8%

(540) (634) 94 -14.8% Foreign currency translation loss 11,982 (17,469) 29,451 NM

23,225 (41,718) 64,943 NM Provision for income taxes - - -



5,770 2,505 3,265 130.3% Depreciation and amortization 4,260 3,039 1,221 40.2%

7,156 6,762 394 5.8% Stock-based compensation 300,539 435,949 (135,410) -31.1%

471,649 606,739 (135,090) -22.3% Gain on sale of disc. ops. - - -



- - -

Adjusted EBITDA $ (165,068) $ 160,514 $ (325,582) NM

$ (346,327) $ 327,693 $ (674,021) NM

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visitwww.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Balance Sheets





















December 31,











2021

June 30,





(unaudited)

2021

Assets













Current assets:













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 10,679,714

$ 11,004,337

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $75,655 and $51,495, respectively



4,618,340



4,717,453

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



325,861



270,252

Prepaid royalties



655,146



904,921

Total current assets



16,279,061



16,896,963

















Other assets:













Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $829,554 and $824,123, respectively



40,918



20,755

Deposits and other assets



880



906

Total assets

$ 16,320,859

$ 16,918,624

















Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity













Current liabilities:













Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$ 6,514,905

$ 6,687,188

Deferred revenue



4,741,238



4,804,351

Total current liabilities



11,256,143



11,491,539

















Commitments and contingencies





























Stockholders' equity:













Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding



—



—

Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,817,056 and 26,498,215 shares issued and outstanding, respectively



26,817



26,498

Additional paid-in capital



27,475,741



26,982,052

Accumulated deficit



(22,315,475)



(21,461,888)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(122,367)



(119,577)

Total stockholders' equity



5,064,716



5,427,085

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 16,320,859

$ 16,918,624



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





December 31,

December 31,





2021

2020

2021

2020





























Revenue:

























Platforms

$ 1,604,829

$ 1,220,535

$ 3,114,703

$ 2,362,223

Transactions



6,267,458



6,229,200



12,500,088



12,835,937

Total revenue



7,872,287



7,449,735



15,614,791



15,198,160





























Cost of revenue:

























Platforms



231,668



217,003



477,324



420,955

Transactions



4,802,959



4,841,150



9,639,432



9,936,047

Total cost of revenue



5,034,627



5,058,153



10,116,756



10,357,002

Gross profit



2,837,660



2,391,582



5,498,035



4,841,158





























Operating expenses:

























Selling, general and administrative



3,315,249



2,649,548



6,339,236



5,078,486

Depreciation and amortization



4,260



3,039



7,156



6,762

Total operating expenses



3,319,509



2,652,587



6,346,392



5,085,248





























Loss from operations



(481,849)



(261,005)



(848,357)



(244,090)





























Other income



264



399



540



634





























Loss from operations before provision for income taxes



(481,585)



(260,606)



(847,817)



(243,456)

Provision for income taxes



—



—



(5,770)



(2,505)





























Net loss



(481,585)



(260,606)



(853,587)



(245,961)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):

























Foreign currency translation



185



5,516



(2,790)



6,681

Comprehensive loss

$ (481,400)

$ (255,090)

$ (856,377)

$ (239,280)





























Loss per common share:

























Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$ (0.02)

$ (0.01)

$ (0.03)

$ (0.01)

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted



26,351,947



25,988,117



26,314,532



25,943,509



Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)





Six Months Ended





December 31,





2021

2020

















Cash flow from operating activities:













Net loss

$ (853,587)

$ (245,961)

Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



7,156



6,762

Amortization of lease right



—



61,886

Fair value of vested stock options



127,668



419,785

Fair value of vested restricted common stock



343,981



186,954

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Accounts receivable



99,113



221,657

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(55,609)



(55,533)

Prepaid royalties



249,775



46,503

Accounts payable and accrued expenses



(172,283)



(550,693)

Deferred revenue



(63,113)



861,000

Lease liability



—



(67,882)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities



(316,899)



884,478

















Cash flow from investing activities:













Purchase of property and equipment



(26,991)



(6,134)

Net cash used in investing activities



(26,991)



(6,134)

















Cash flow from financing activities:













Proceeds from the exercise of stock options



30,671



14,100

Proceeds from the exercise of warrants



59,500



81,251

Common stock repurchase



(67,812)



(127,274)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities



22,359



(31,923)

















Effect of exchange rate changes



(3,092)



5,527

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(324,623)



851,948

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period



11,004,337



9,311,556

Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 10,679,714

$ 10,163,504

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:













Cash paid for income taxes

$ 5,770

$ 2,505



