Research Solutions Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS), a pioneer in providing cloud-based workflow solutions for R&D driven organizations, reported financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended December 31, 2021.
Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Summary
- Total revenue of $7.9 million, a 5.7% increase from prior-year quarter
- Platform revenue up 31% to $1.6 million. Annual Recurring Revenue ("ARR") up 36% to $6.8 million
- Gross profit up 19% from prior-year quarter. Total gross margin improved 390 basis points to 36.0%
- Loss of $0.02 per share, compared to a loss of $0.01 per share in the prior-year quarter
- Platform incremental ARR generated in the quarter was a record high of $0.6M. The Company has now generated $1.8M of incremental platform ARR in the past twelve months.
- 56 net new platform deployments in the quarter compared to 29 in the prior-year
"In the second quarter we saw a record number of new customers adopt the platform, and existing customers continue to increase the number of features they subscribe to as they expand the licensed number of users," said Roy W. Olivier, President and CEO of Research Solutions. "The increase in ARR during the quarter reflects continued operational efficiencies, more accountability from our sales teams, and a deeper focus on innovative new product upgrades. We believe we are well-positioned for growth in the second half of fiscal 2022."
Fiscal Second Quarter 2022 Results
Total revenue was $7.9 million, a 5.7% increase from $7.4 million in the year-ago quarter as both platform and transaction revenue increased from the prior period.
Platform subscription revenue increased 31% to $1.6 million compared to approximately $1.2 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was primarily due to an increase in the total number of paid Platform deployments, including 56 net deployments added in the quarter, as well as upsells to existing customers. The quarter ended with annual recurring revenue of $6.8 million, up 9% sequentially and 36% year-over-year (see the company's definition of annual recurring revenue below).
Transaction revenue was $6.3 million, compared to $6.2 million the second quarter of fiscal 2021. Transaction revenue has historically declined due to the savings experienced by customers as they transition to the recurring revenue platform business, however, this was the first quarter in the last six to experience transaction revenue growth over the prior period. Transaction customer count for the quarter was 1,179, compared to 1,109 customers in the prior-year quarter (see the company's definition of active customer accounts and transactions below).
Total gross margin improved 390 basis points from the prior-year quarter to 36.0%. The increase was primarily driven by a continued revenue mix shift to the higher-margin Platform business as well as reduced copyright costs in the quarter.
Total operating expenses were $3.3 million, compared to $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher technology and product development and general and administrative costs.
Net loss in the second quarter was ($482,000), or ($0.02) per share, compared to net loss of ($261,000), or ($0.01) per share, in the prior-year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was ($165,000), compared to $161,000 in the year-ago quarter (see definition and further discussion about the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP term, below).
Conference Call
Research Solutions President and CEO Roy W. Olivier and CFO Bill Nurthen will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.
Date: Thursday, February 10, 2022
Time: 5:00 p.m. ET (2:00 p.m. PT)
Toll-free dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837
International dial-in number: 1-631-891-4304
Conference ID: 10017815
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay until March 10, 2022 by dialing 1-844-512-2921 and using the replay ID 10017815, and via the investor relations section of the company's website at http://researchsolutions.investorroom.com/.
Fiscal Second Quarter Financial and Operational Summary Tables vs. Prior-Year Quarter
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Revenue:
Platforms
$ 1,604,829
$ 1,220,535
$ 384,294
31.5%
$ 3,114,703
$ 2,362,223
$ 752,480
31.9%
Transactions
$ 6,267,458
$ 6,229,200
38,258
0.6%
$ 12,500,088
$ 12,835,937
(335,849)
-2.6%
Total Revenue
7,872,287
7,449,735
422,552
5.7%
15,614,791
15,198,160
416,631
2.7%
Gross Profit:
Platforms
1,373,161
1,003,532
369,629
36.8%
2,637,379
1,941,268
696,111
35.9%
Transactions
1,464,499
1,388,050
76,449
5.5%
2,860,656
2,899,890
(39,234)
-1.4%
Total Gross Profit
2,837,660
2,391,582
446,078
18.7%
5,498,035
4,841,158
656,877
13.6%
Gross profit as a % of revenue:
Platforms
85.6%
82.2%
3.3%
84.7%
82.2%
2.5%
Transactions
23.4%
22.3%
1.1%
22.9%
22.6%
0.3%
Total Gross Profit
36.0%
32.1%
3.9%
35.2%
31.9%
3.4%
Operating Expenses:
Sales and marketing
518,357
487,571
30,786
6.3%
1,041,308
985,945
55,363
5.6%
Technology and product development
868,236
624,747
243,489
39.0%
1,689,696
1,247,708
441,988
35.4%
General and administrative
1,616,135
1,118,750
497,385
44.5%
3,113,358
2,279,812
833,546
36.6%
Depreciation and amortization
4,260
3,039
1,221
40.2%
7,156
6,762
394
5.8%
Stock-based compensation
300,539
435,949
(135,410)
-31.1%
471,649
606,739
(135,090)
-22.3%
Foreign currency translation loss
11,982
(17,469)
29,451
NM
23,225
(41,718)
64,943
NM
Total Operating Expenses
3,319,509
2,652,587
666,922
25.1%
6,346,392
5,085,248
1,261,144
24.8%
Income (loss) from operations
(481,849)
(261,005)
(220,844)
NM
(848,357)
(244,090)
(604,268)
NM
Other Income (Expenses):
Other income (expense)
264
399
(135)
-33.8%
540
634
(94)
-14.8%
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
(5,770)
(2,505)
(3,265)
NM
Gain on sale of disc'd operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Other Income (Expenses):
264
399
(135)
-33.8%
(5,230)
(1,871)
(3,359)
NM
Net income (loss)
$ (481,585)
$ (260,606)
(220,979)
NM
$ (853,587)
$ (245,961)
(607,627)
NM
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (165,068)
$ 160,514
$ (325,582)
NM
$ (346,327)
$ 327,693
$ (674,021)
NM
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Platforms:
ARR (Annual recurring revenue):
Beginning of Period
$ 6,282,927
$ 4,741,183
$ 1,541,744
32.5%
$ 5,880,179
$ 4,446,088
$ 1,434,091
32.3%
Incremental ARR
565,687
279,870
285,817
102.1%
968,434
574,965
393,469
68.4%
End of Period
$ 6,848,613
$ 5,021,053
$ 1,827,560
36.4%
$ 6,848,613
$ 5,021,053
$ 1,827,560
36.4%
Deployments:
Beginning of Period
590
432
158
36.6%
553
401
152
37.9%
Incremental Deployments
56
29
27
93.1%
93
60
33
55.0%
End of Period
646
461
185
40.1%
646
461
185
40.1%
ASP (Average sales price):
Beginning of Period
$ 10,649
$ 10,975
$ (326)
-3.0%
$ 10,633
$ 11,088
$ (454)
-4.1%
End of Period
$ 10,602
$ 10,892
$ (290)
-2.7%
$ 10,602
$ 10,892
$ (290)
-2.7%
Transaction Customers:
Corporate customers
867
809
58
7.2%
860
807
53
6.6%
Academic customers
312
300
12
4.0%
306
293
14
4.6%
Total customers
1,179
1,109
70
6.3%
1,166
1,100
67
6.0%
Active Customer Accounts, Transactions and Annual Recurring Revenue
The company defines active customer accounts as the sum of the total quantity of customers per month for each month in the period divided by the respective number of months in the period. The quantity of customers per month is defined as customers with at least one transaction during the month.
A transaction is an order for a unit of copyrighted content fulfilled or managed in the Platform.
The company defines annual recurring revenue ("ARR") as the value of contracted Platform subscription recurring revenue normalized to a one-year period.
Use of Non-GAAP Measure – Adjusted EBITDA
Research Solutions' management evaluates and makes operating decisions using various financial metrics. In addition to the company's GAAP results, management also considers the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure provides useful information about the company's operating results.
The tables below provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure with the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss), plus interest expense, other income (expense), foreign currency transaction loss, provision for income taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, gain on sale of discontinued operations, and other potential adjustments that may arise. Set forth below is a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss):
Quarter Ended December 31,
Year Ended December 31,
2021
2020
Change
% Change
2021
2020
Change
% Change
Net Income (loss)
$ (481,585)
$ (260,606)
$ (220,979)
NM
$ (853,587)
$ (245,961)
$ (607,627)
NM
Add (deduct):
-
Other income (expense)
(264)
(399)
135
-33.8%
(540)
(634)
94
-14.8%
Foreign currency translation loss
11,982
(17,469)
29,451
NM
23,225
(41,718)
64,943
NM
Provision for income taxes
-
-
-
5,770
2,505
3,265
130.3%
Depreciation and amortization
4,260
3,039
1,221
40.2%
7,156
6,762
394
5.8%
Stock-based compensation
300,539
435,949
(135,410)
-31.1%
471,649
606,739
(135,090)
-22.3%
Gain on sale of disc. ops.
-
-
-
-
-
-
Adjusted EBITDA
$ (165,068)
$ 160,514
$ (325,582)
NM
$ (346,327)
$ 327,693
$ (674,021)
NM
About Research Solutions
Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) provides cloud-based technologies to streamline the process of obtaining, managing, and creating intellectual property. Founded in 2006 as Reprints Desk, the company was a pioneer in developing solutions to serve researchers. Today, more than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, the company's SaaS research platform, to streamline access to the latest scientific research and data with 24/7 customer support. For more information and details, please visitwww.researchsolutions.com and www.reprintsdesk.com
Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may contain "forward-looking statements" regarding future events and our future results. All statements other than statements of historical facts are statements that could be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the markets in which we operate and the beliefs and assumptions of our management. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "targets," "goals," "projects", "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "endeavors," "strives," "may," or variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict, estimate or verify. Therefore, actual results may differ materially and adversely from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include those factors described in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K, as such may be amended or supplemented by subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, or other reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding additional customers, potential acquisitions and the Company's prospects for growth. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements. For more information, please refer to the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
December 31,
2021
June 30,
(unaudited)
2021
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
10,679,714
$
11,004,337
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $75,655 and $51,495, respectively
4,618,340
4,717,453
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
325,861
270,252
Prepaid royalties
655,146
904,921
Total current assets
16,279,061
16,896,963
Other assets:
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $829,554 and $824,123, respectively
40,918
20,755
Deposits and other assets
880
906
Total assets
$
16,320,859
$
16,918,624
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
6,514,905
$
6,687,188
Deferred revenue
4,741,238
4,804,351
Total current liabilities
11,256,143
11,491,539
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $0.001 par value; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock; $0.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; 26,817,056 and 26,498,215 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
26,817
26,498
Additional paid-in capital
27,475,741
26,982,052
Accumulated deficit
(22,315,475)
(21,461,888)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(122,367)
(119,577)
Total stockholders' equity
5,064,716
5,427,085
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
16,320,859
$
16,918,624
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Other Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Platforms
$
1,604,829
$
1,220,535
$
3,114,703
$
2,362,223
Transactions
6,267,458
6,229,200
12,500,088
12,835,937
Total revenue
7,872,287
7,449,735
15,614,791
15,198,160
Cost of revenue:
Platforms
231,668
217,003
477,324
420,955
Transactions
4,802,959
4,841,150
9,639,432
9,936,047
Total cost of revenue
5,034,627
5,058,153
10,116,756
10,357,002
Gross profit
2,837,660
2,391,582
5,498,035
4,841,158
Operating expenses:
Selling, general and administrative
3,315,249
2,649,548
6,339,236
5,078,486
Depreciation and amortization
4,260
3,039
7,156
6,762
Total operating expenses
3,319,509
2,652,587
6,346,392
5,085,248
Loss from operations
(481,849)
(261,005)
(848,357)
(244,090)
Other income
264
399
540
634
Loss from operations before provision for income taxes
(481,585)
(260,606)
(847,817)
(243,456)
Provision for income taxes
—
—
(5,770)
(2,505)
Net loss
(481,585)
(260,606)
(853,587)
(245,961)
Other comprehensive income (loss):
Foreign currency translation
185
5,516
(2,790)
6,681
Comprehensive loss
$
(481,400)
$
(255,090)
$
(856,377)
$
(239,280)
Loss per common share:
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.02)
$
(0.01)
$
(0.03)
$
(0.01)
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted
26,351,947
25,988,117
26,314,532
25,943,509
Research Solutions, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Six Months Ended
December 31,
2021
2020
Cash flow from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(853,587)
$
(245,961)
Adjustment to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
7,156
6,762
Amortization of lease right
—
61,886
Fair value of vested stock options
127,668
419,785
Fair value of vested restricted common stock
343,981
186,954
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
99,113
221,657
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(55,609)
(55,533)
Prepaid royalties
249,775
46,503
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
(172,283)
(550,693)
Deferred revenue
(63,113)
861,000
Lease liability
—
(67,882)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
(316,899)
884,478
Cash flow from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(26,991)
(6,134)
Net cash used in investing activities
(26,991)
(6,134)
Cash flow from financing activities:
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
30,671
14,100
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants
59,500
81,251
Common stock repurchase
(67,812)
(127,274)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
22,359
(31,923)
Effect of exchange rate changes
(3,092)
5,527
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
(324,623)
851,948
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
11,004,337
9,311,556
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
$
10,679,714
$
10,163,504
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes
$
5,770
$
2,505
View original content to download multimedia:
SOURCE Research Solutions, Inc.