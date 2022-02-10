SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Reminds IDFB, NSEC, VCRA, and EXTN Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: IDFB)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Peak Bancorp, Inc. (OTC: IDFB), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by BAWAG Group. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, IDFB's shareholders will receive $12.05 in cash for each share of IDFB common stock that they hold. If you own IDFB shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/idfb

The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of The National Security Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSEC), in connection with the proposed acquisition of NSEC by VR Insurance Holdings, Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, NSEC's shareholders will receive $16.35 in cash for each share of NSEC common stock that they hold. If you own NSEC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/nsec

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE: VCRA), in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Stryker Corporation via a tender offer. Under the terms of the acquisition agreement, VCRA shareholders will receive $79.25 in cash for each share of VCRA common stock that they hold. If you own VCRA shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vcra

Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Exterran Corporation (NYSE: EXTN) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Enerflex Ltd. ("Enerflex"). Under the terms of the merger agreement, EXTN shareholders will receive 1.021 shares of Enerflex common stock for each share of EXTN common stock that they hold. If you own EXTN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/extn

CONTACT:

Joshua Rubin, Esq.

WeissLaw LLP

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York, NY 10007

(212) 682-3025

(888) 593-4771

stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

