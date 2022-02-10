Transfix Announces Partnership With The Trucking Fitness Company

NEW YORK, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix Inc. ("Transfix"), a leading, next-generation digital freight platform, announced today a new partnership with The Trucking Fitness Company (TFC) to encourage the best possible health and livelihood for drivers across the country.

Truck drivers live a unique lifestyle, filled with a significant number of constraints that make it difficult to prioritize personal health. Transfix understands the challenges that come with being on the road and has made it their priority to support the trucking community's health and wellness this year. These constraints have only been magnified due to the bottleneck supply chain issues brought on by the pandemic.

"Drivers play a crucial role in our supply chain, their overall health and well-being is important to us and we always want them to feel their best," said Guy Byars, Senior Vice President, Carrier Growth, Transfix. "A key initiative for our company this year is to continue our investment in the trucking community's health and wellness, which is why partnering with The Trucking Fitness Company was a no-brainer for us. We're confident that this partnership will continue to make a positive difference and improve the community's quality of life."

By joining forces with TFC, Transfix will provide access to discounted memberships designed to help kickstart drivers' health and wellness journey with the Trucking Fitness Company starting March 1, 2022. This will provide drivers access to daily personalized workouts via the TFC app that takes into account their individual current fitness level. The workouts can be done inside the truck, outside of the truck, or even at home. In addition, TFC provides a habit-based nutrition coach that partners with the drivers to help them lose weight and gain energy, by identifying healthier food options on the road for any food outlet, which is just one more way they're striving to improve drivers' overall health.

"TFC is on a mission to help as many truck drivers as possible with their health and wellness,'' said Mark Manera, Founder, The Trucking Fitness Company. "I started the company following my physical therapy experience and seeing first hand the toll a lifetime of truck driving can do to the body. Working with Transfix, a leader in the freight space, will allow our fitness and nutrition app to get into the hands of hundreds of truck drivers that offer them a user-friendly solution to staying healthy on the road."

Transfix sought out this partnership following a survey that was completed during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week 2021 (NTDAW). They asked drivers what's holding them back from exercising on the road and 24 percent of drivers said they don't have time, 19 percent claimed they don't have the right equipment, and 45 percent said they don't have either. In addition, 74 percent of Transfix's network of drivers believe there are not enough healthy food options on the road. Building on the momentum from NTDAW, this partnership with TFC will provide truck drivers with the tools to work out more and eat healthier.

Transfix's digital freight platform - powered by its proprietary technology, AI, and automation and underpinned with world-class operations - is transforming the traditional and digital freight sector, bringing together the world's best shippers and carriers, and delivering a transparent, trusted, and sustainable freight ecosystem. Transfix works with some of the largest Fortune 500 companies as well as mid-and small sized shippers, and has built a strong carrier community across the U.S.

As announced on September 21, 2021, Transfix has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE: GSQD), a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by affiliates of G Squared, that is expected to result in Transfix becoming a publicly listed company. Completion of the business combination is subject to customary closing conditions.

For more information, log on to https://truckinfit.com/transfix/.

About Transfix

Transfix is a market-leading, next-generation freight platform transforming the traditional and digital freight sector while bringing transparency, trust, and sustainability to the transportation ecosystem. The company combines deep industry expertise and a world-class class carrier network with advanced technology. The result? Competitive pricing, superior service and reliability, and an intelligent platform designed to optimize the supply chain from start to finish. Today, some of the world's most recognized brands rely on Transfix's trusted carrier network. Transfix was named one of Forbes' "Next Billion-Dollar Startups" and is headquartered in the heart of New York City. For more information, visit www.transfix.io.

About The Trucking Fitness Company

Launched in 2020, The Trucking Fitness Company was started by Mark Manera who worked with many truck drivers in a physical therapy clinic. While working in the physical therapy field, Mark saw what a lifetime of truck driving can do to your back, knees, neck and your shoulders. He also saw the toll that the high stress, high blood pressure, obesity, lack of sleep and diabetes can take on your body. From this experience Mark created The Trucking Fitness Company and built an exercise program designed specifically for truck drivers with a mission to change the culture of health and wellness in the trucking industry.

About G Squared

G Squared is a global venture capital firm that partners with dynamic companies throughout their life cycles as a complete capital solutions provider, working to create value for companies, investors, employees, and other stakeholders. The firm focuses on investments in growth-stage technology companies and has invested in over 100 portfolio companies since it was founded in 2011. The firm's affiliate, G Squared Ascend I Inc. ("G Squared Ascend I"), offers transformative private companies a path to public markets via SPAC. For more information on G Squared and its portfolio, visit: www.gsquared.com. For more information on G Squared Ascend I, visit: www.gsquaredascend.com.

