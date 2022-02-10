XGIMI'S AURA UST PROJECTOR REIMAGINES A BIGGER FOOTBALL EXPERIENCE THIS YEAR

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stuck watching the Big Game on a mere 60 inch TV? Why not watch the Big Game on a 150" screen in your living room? XGIMI challenges game watchers to think bigger this year. XGIMI's new AURA UST 4K projector is capable of projecting whopping screen sizes just inches away from the screen at a fraction of the cost of a comparable TV. For the Big Game this year immerse yourself in the ultimate game watching experience where screen is no object and picture quality is unmatched.

Since being launched in November of 2021, XGIMI's AURA projector has been named a Best Projector of 2021 by Projector Central, received an Editor's Choice from PC Magazine and snagged an Android Central Recommended badge and TWICE CES 2022 Picks Award for a reason. XGIMI's AURA' UST Projector was designed with ease of use and user experience in mind. No matter who you are rooting for in the big game, do it bigger and better - your friends will like it too.

AURA is capable of projecting in 4K and HDR10 resolutions at expansive 150" screen sizes, powered by 2400 ANSI lumens of brightness, meaning crisper jerseys, darker and richer referee black stripes and cheerleader colors that pop. AURA features a smooth Android TV 10 user interface that runs major streaming services like Espn+, Disney+, Hulu and Amazon Prime for access to the game no matter which service you use. Built-in Chromecast functionality adds seamless content casting and cross-device content syncing.

AURA also features three HDMI ports for external devices like game consoles, cable boxes and Blu-Ray players. 4 massive 15W Harman-Kardon speakers that are built into the AURA projector feature 2 tweeters + 2 subwoofers providing crisp highs, dynamic mid ranges and superb bass with Dolby Audio support allowing everyone to hear every tackle, catch and minor detail of the game with room-filling audio.

AURA features XGIMI's fast boot tech, can be set up in seconds, and images will always be crisp and clear thanks to XGIMI's onboard, eight-point keystone correction technology which makes focusing a breeze - it's a true hassle-free, plug and play experience that's more capable than cumbersome TVs. XGIMI's suite of projector-intelligence software and forward-thinking, consumer-centric user experience has made it a fan favorite and world-leader in portable smart projectors.

For more information on XGIMI visit their website or their Facebook page.

ABOUT XGIMI

Trusted by more than 1.5 million users, XGIMI designs and manufactures high-performance multi-functional smart projectors and laser TV" and is determined to improve viewers' audio-visual experience. XGIMI has created a series of game-changing giant screen projection products with critical partners like Harman/Kardon, Google, Texas Instruments. By constantly recreating its products, XGIMI optimizes its portfolio and provides the most technologically advanced and user-first experience for consumers. The small, compact devices are incredibly powerful to create an outstanding immersive home theater experience. In recent years, XGIMI has won international awards such as CES Best Innovation Award, iF Design Awards, Red Dot Design Award, EISA Best Buy Product and Good Design Award 38 times.

