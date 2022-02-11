ALLRECIPES ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF NEW SURVEY REVEALING THE TOP FOOD, KITCHEN AND HOUSEHOLD PRODUCTS FOR HOME COOKS

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's Allrecipes announces the results of its second annual Community Choice Awards survey, revealing the trusted grocery staples, pantry items, and kitchen products that home cooks can't live without. Allrecipes readers, viewers, and vast community of cooks voted for their favorite brands across 74 categories, ranging from ice cream, canned cocktails, brownie mix, and hot sauce to paper towels, pet food, dishwasher detergent, and air fryers. The 2022 Allrecipes Community Choice Award winners are featured in the February/March issue of Allrecipes magazine, on newsstands now, and also featured on https://www.allrecipes.com/longform/community-choice-awards.

"What I love about the Allrecipes Community Choice Awards is that they're truly chosen by our audience of passionate cooks," said Nichole Aksamit, Editor in Chief of Allrecipes magazine. "We get the inside scoop on what's most helpful to real people in their day-to-day lives, whether they're getting dinner on the table, whipping up a Sunday brunch, or entertaining friends for a game-day gathering. With so many delicious and useful products spotlighted, this guide will help make shopping a little easier. I'm sure many people will see some of their favorite go-to products. And I bet, like me, they'll also be inspired to try more brands that other home cooks trust and swear by."

Allrecipes Community Choice Winners 2022 – Listed Alphabetically By Category

Dinner Helpers

Faster Pasta: Barilla Ready Pasta Heat-and-Eat Frozen Veggies: Birds Eye Prepared Meats: Johnsonville Seasoning Mixes: McCormick Quick-Cooking Rice: Minute Rice Frozen Finger Foods: Ore-Ida Seasoned Seafood: StarKist

Plant-Based

Plant-Based Ice Cream: Ben & Jerry's Non-Dairy Pints Plant-Based Meat Alternatives: Beyond Meat Plant-Based Butter: Earth Balance Buttery Spread Plant-Based Cheese: Miyoko's Creamery

Global Flavor Helpers

Italian Pantry Staples Go-To Brand: Barilla Hot Sauces and Chile Pastes: Frank's Asian Pantry Staple Go-To Brand: Kikkoman Mexican Pantry Staple Go-To Brand: Old El Paso Simmer Sauces & Marinades: Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ

Always In Your Cart

Milk (Dairy or Plant-Based): Blue Diamond Almond Breeze Sugar: Domino/C&H Sugar Eggs: Eggland's Best Flour: Gold Medal Flour Bacon: Hormel Black Label Spices: McCormick Spices Bread: Pepperidge Farm Cheese: Sargento

Baking Helpers

Ice Cream and Sorbet: Breyers Whipped Toppings: Cool Whip Brownie Mix: Ghirardelli Brownie Mix Topping Sauces: Hershey's Chocolate Syrup Cookie Dough: Nestlé Toll House Cookie Dough Chocolate Chips: Nestlé Toll House Morsels Frozen Puff Pastry: Pepperidge Farm Puff Pastry Sheets Biscuit Dough: Pillsbury Grands! Biscuits Frozen/Refrigerated Pie Crust: Pillsbury Pie Crusts

Snack Solutions Snack-Sized Cheese: Babybel Cheese Yogurt: Chobani Bite-Size Chocolate: Dove Chocolate Jerky: Jack Link's Beef Jerky Microwave Popcorn: Orville Redenbacher's Kid Favorite at Your House: Pepperidge Farm Goldfish Nuts: Planters Hummus: Sabra Hummus Guacamole: Wholly Guacamole

Drink Fixes Canned Cocktails: Angry Orchard Coffee Creamer: Coffee mate Powdered Drink Mixes: Crystal Light Seltzers & Bubbly Waters (nonalcoholic): LaCroix Prepared Iced Tea (bottled, ready-to drink): Pure Leaf Cold Brew Coffee: Starbucks Cold Brew Hot Chocolate Mixes: Swiss Miss Hard Seltzers: White Claw

Household Helpers Paper Towels: Bounty Dishwasher Detergent: Cascade Dish Soap: Dawn Trash Bags: Hefty All-Purpose Cleaning Spray: Lysol Parchment Paper: Reynolds Kitchen Aluminum Foil: Reynolds Wrap Reusable Food Storage Containers: Rubbermaid Plastic Wrap: Saran Disposable Food Storage Bags: Ziploc

Pet Helpers Wet Cat Food: Fancy Feast Dog Treats: Milk-Bone Wet Dog Food: Pedigree Dry Dog Food: Purina Dry Cat Food: Purina Cat Treats: Temptations Kitty Litter: Tidy Cats

Kitchen Helpers/Gotta Have Gear Slow Cooker: Crockpot Toaster/Toaster Oven: Cuisinart Multicooker: Instant Pot Coffee Maker: Keurig Blender: KitchenAid Mixer (Stand or Hand): KitchenAid Air Fryer: Ninja

The awards get top billing on the flip side of the February/March 2022 issue, the magazine's first "flip issue." Readers can flip the issue over to reveal a special second cover and Community Choice Awards section at the back of the magazine announcing and celebrating 28 of the award winners. Readers can find all 74 winners, along with shoppable links to the products, at www.allrecipes.com/longform/community-choice-awards/.

Allrecipes Community Choice Survey 2022 methodology: The 2,499 respondents in Allrecipes' online survey were asked to vote for their favorite brands across 74 kitchen and household categories. They could select more than one brand, write in brands, skip categories, and note why they liked a given brand. The winner in each category is the brand that received the most votes. The survey was conducted from July 6 - August 31, 2021.

ABOUT ALLRECIPES

Allrecipes, the world's largest community-driven food brand, provides trusted resources to more than 50 million home cooks, publishes recipes from home cooks around the world who connect and inspire one another through photos, reviews and videos. Since its launch in 1997, Allrecipes has become an indispensable resource for cooks of all skill levels seeking trusted recipes, cooking trends, entertaining ideas, every day and holiday meal solutions, grocery savings information and practical cooking tips. The brand helps cooks shop, budget and make healthy, sustainable choices in the kitchen. In addition to the site, Allrecipes produces content across numerous platforms, including voice skills, smart appliances, social media, apps and podcasts. Allrecipes Magazine, the magazine industry's first large-scale digital-to-print brand extension, reaches an audience of 8.7 million. Published six times a year, the magazine has grown rapidly to a 1.5 million rate base from 500,000 at its inception eight years ago.

