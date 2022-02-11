EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. ANNOUNCES 2021 FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

BERRYVILLE, Va., Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Eagle Financial Services, Inc. (OTCQX: EFSI), the holding company for Bank of Clarke County, whose divisions include Eagle Investment Group, announced its fourth quarter 2021 results. Select highlights for the fourth quarter include:

EFSI Logo 2018 (PRNewsfoto/Eagle Financial Services, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

Net income of $2.3 million

Deposit growth of $46.6 million

Basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.66

Loan activity:

Brandon Lorey, President and CEO, stated: "I could not be more proud of the Bank of Clarke team and what they have accomplished over the past year. Despite over $100 million in PPP run-off, the Bank has seen average assets increase by over $180 million with total loans increasing $149 million and deposits up $164 million since December of 2020. Non-interest income as a percentage of total income continues to climb as the Bank focuses on multiple revenue sources such as mortgage and marine loan sales and expanded fiduciary income to lessen its reliability on interest income in the coming years. Excluding the quarter's one-time legal expense related to the Bank's business line expansion, the Company would have realized record annualized Earnings Per Share ($1.13) and annualized Net Income ($14.5 million). This past year has been fraught with challenges and our employees have done everything in their power to continue to focus on serving the financial needs of our customers, with great success."

Income Statement Review

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was $2.3 million reflecting a decrease of 20.7% from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and a decrease of 8.9% from the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The decrease from both periods was mainly driven by increased legal expenses partially offset by increases in net interest income as the Company continues to grow earning assets while keeping the costs of funds as low as possible. Net income was $2.9 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2021 and $2.5 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Net interest income for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021 was $11.1 million and $10.4 million, respectively. Net interest income was $9.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The increase in net interest income from the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 resulted primarily from growth in the Company's loan portfolio and reduced interest expense on deposit accounts.

Total loan interest income was $10.7 million and $10.0 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Total loan interest income was $9.2 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Total loan interest income increased $1.4 million or 15.3% from the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $963.9 million compared to $825.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent yield on average loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 4.40%, a decrease of seven basis points from the 4.47% average yield for the same time period in 2020. The majority of this decrease in yield can be attributed to loans being originated at a rate lower than those that are paying off.

Interest and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $784 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 compared to $707 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Interest income and dividend income from the investment portfolio was $729 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Average investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 were $197.1 million compared to $179.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Average investments were $149.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. The tax equivalent yield on average investments for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 was 1.64%, up two basis points from 1.62% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and down 39 basis points from 2.03% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

Total interest expense was $373 thousand for the three months ended December 31, 2021 and $383 thousand and $592 thousand for three months ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The decrease in interest expense resulted from the reduction in interest rates paid on deposit accounts. The average cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased one and 18 basis points when comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $27.0 million from the quarter ended September 30, 2021 to the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The average balance of interest-bearing liabilities increased $103.6 million from the quarter ended December 31, 2020 to the same period in 2021.

The net interest margin was 3.67% for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. For the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, the net interest margin was 3.56% and 3.63%, respectively. The Company's net interest margin is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States, but it is a common measure used by the financial services industry to determine how profitably earning assets are funded. The Company's net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent net interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The tax rate utilized is 21%.

Noninterest income was $3.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which represented an increase of $481 thousand or 16.7% from the $2.9 million for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The increase was driven mostly by the increase of $813 thousand in gain on sale of loans held for sale recognized during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Noninterest income for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was $2.3 million. The increase between the quarters ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 was driven by several factors including the gain on sale of loans held for sale. In addition, income from fiduciary activities increased $331 or 104.4% due to an increase in assets under management during the third and fourth quarters of 2021.

Noninterest expense increased $2.4 million, or 24.8%, to $11.9 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 from $9.5 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $8.1 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, representing an increase of $3.8 million or 46.9% when comparing to the quarter ended December 31, 2021 to the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Legal expenses have increased primarily from the expansion of the Bank's wealth management business line and also its build out of the marine lending division. Approximately $2.0 million of these expenses are expected to be one-time fees. An increase in salaries and benefits expenses was also noted. Annual pay increases, newly hired employees, incentive plan accruals and increased insurance costs have attributed to these increases. The number of full-time equivalent employees (FTEs) has increased from 191 at December 31, 2020, to 221 at December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality and Provision for Loan Losses

Nonperforming assets consist of nonaccrual loans, loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing, other real estate owned (foreclosed properties), and repossessed assets. Nonperforming assets decreased from $3.7 million or 0.30% of total assets at September 30, 2021 to $2.8 million or 0.21% of total assets at December 31, 2021. This decrease resulted from one nonaccrual loan totalling $638 thousand being returned to accrual status during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. In addition, the one remaining OREO property was sold during the quarter ended December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets were $5.4 million at December 31, 2020. Total nonaccrual loans were $2.7 million at December 31, 2021 and $3.5 million at September 30, 2021. Nonaccrual loans were $4.8 million at December 31, 2020. The majority of all nonaccrual loans are secured by real estate and management evaluates the financial condition of these borrowers and the value of any collateral on these loans. The results of these evaluations are used to estimate the amount of losses which may be realized on the disposition of these nonaccrual loans. Other real estate owned was at zero at December 31, 2021 and $193 thousand at September 30, 2021.

The Company may, under certain circumstances, restructure loans in troubled debt restructurings as a concession to a borrower when the borrower is experiencing financial distress. Formal, standardized loan restructuring programs are not utilized by the Company. Each loan considered for restructuring is evaluated based on customer circumstances and may include modifications to one or more loan provision. Such restructured loans are included in impaired loans but may not necessarily be nonperforming loans. At December 31, 2021, the Company had 17 troubled debt restructurings totalling $2.7 million. Approximately $2.5 million or 15 loans are performing loans, while the remaining loans are on non-accrual status. At September 30, 2021, the Company had 17 troubled debt restructurings totalling $2.7 million. Approximately $1.9 million or 14 loans were performing loans, while the remaining loans were on non-accrual status.

The Company realized $39 thousand in net recoveries for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 versus $50 thousand in net recoveries for the three months ended September 30, 2021. During the three months ended December 31, 2020, $267 thousand in net charge offs were recognized. The amount of provision for loan losses reflects the results of the Bank's analysis used to determine the adequacy of the allowance for loan losses. The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $300 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2021. The Company recognized provision for loan losses of $300 thousand and $702 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. The provision for the quarters ended December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 resulted mostly from loan growth during the quarter. Additional provision was needed in December 31, 2020 due to the charge-offs that were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.89% at December 31, 2021 and 0.91% at September 30, 2021. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total loans was 0.85% at December 31, 2020. Excluding outstanding PPP loans, the allowance for loan losses as a percentage of total loans was 0.91% at December 31, 2021, 0.94% at September 30, 2021 and 0.98% as December 31, 2020. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 322.70% at December 31, 2021. The ratio of allowance for loan losses to total nonaccrual loans was 239.18% and 146.85% at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively. Management's judgment in determining the level of the allowance is based on evaluations of the collectability of loans while taking into consideration such factors as trends in delinquencies and charge-offs, changes in the nature and volume of the loan portfolio, current economic conditions that may affect a borrower's ability to repay and the value of collateral, overall portfolio quality and review of specific potential losses. The Company is committed to maintaining an allowance at a level that adequately reflects the risk inherent in the loan portfolio.

Total Consolidated Assets

Total consolidated assets of the Company at December 31, 2021 were $1.30 billion, which represented an increase of $50.3 million or 4.0% from total assets of $1.25 billion at September 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020 total consolidated assets were $1.13 billion. Total gross loans increased $62.4 million from $924.2 million at September 30, 2021 to $986.6 million at December 31, 2021. During the quarter, $13.0 million in SBA PPP loans were forgiven and $64.9 million in loans were sold. The Company sold $6.8 million in mortgage loans on the secondary market and $58.1 million of loans from the commercial and consumer loan portfolios. These loan sales resulted in gains of $813 thousand. Total securities decreased $9.1 million from $202.5 million at September 30, 2021, to $193.4 million at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2020 total investment securities were $166.2 million and total loans were $836.3 million. The growth in total loans and total assets was largely due to regular loan portfolio growth as the Company expands lending types and markets.

Deposits and Other Borrowings

Total deposits increased $46.6 million to $1.18 billion at December 31, 2021 from $1.13 billion at September 30, 2021. At December 31, 2020 total deposits were $1.01 billion. The growth in deposits was mainly organic growth as we expand and grow into newer market areas.

The Company had no outstanding borrowings from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Atlanta at December 31, 2021 or December 31, 2020.

Equity

Shareholders' equity was $110.3 million and $109.8 million at December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021, respectively. Shareholders' equity was $105.1 million at December 31, 2020. The book value of the Company at December 31, 2021 was $32.22 per common share. Total common shares outstanding were 3,454,128 at December 31, 2021. On January 26, 2022, the board of directors declared a $0.28 per common share cash dividend for shareholders of record as of February 7, 2022, and payable on February 18, 2022.

COVID-19 Impacts

The COVID-19 crisis has changed our communities, both in the way we live and the way we do business. While circumstances continue to change, the Company is continuing to work steadfastly to meet and exceed the needs of its customers, employees, and the communities in which it does business. Customers' banking needs have continued to be fulfilled through multiple banking channels including mobile, digital, and adjusted-schedule physical. In efforts to assist local businesses during this pandemic, the Company originated 1,372 PPP loans (through two rounds of lending), totaling $132.1 million, into the hands of our community's small businesses. During the quarter ended December 31, 2021, $13.0 million of PPP loans were forgiven. As of December 31, 2021, $15.9 million in PPP loans are still outstanding. In addition to local small businesses, the Company worked with its consumer and commercial customers through its loan deferral program whereby customers experiencing hardships due to COVID-19 were granted a deferral in loan payments for up to 90 days. During 2020 and through the quarter ended March 31, 2021, the Company approved 256 deferrals with loan balances totalling approximately $127.5 million for its customers experiencing hardships related to COVID-19. As of December 31, 2021, all loans had begun making payments on their loans after the deferral date had passed.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information contained in this discussion may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements relate to the Company's future operations and are generally identified by phrases such as "the Company expects," "the Company believes" or words of similar import. Although the Company believes that its expectations with respect to the forward-looking statements are based upon reliable assumptions within the bounds of its knowledge of its business and operations, there can be no assurance that actual results, performance or achievements of the Company will not differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Factors that could have a material adverse effect on the operations and future prospects of the Company include, but are not limited to: changes in interest rates and general economic conditions; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the Company's credit quality and business operations, as well as its impact on general economic and financial market conditions; the legislative and regulatory climate; monetary and fiscal policies of the U.S. Government, including policies of the U.S. Treasury and Federal Reserve; the quality or composition of the Company's loan or investment portfolios; demand for loan products; deposit flows; competition; demand for financial services in the Company's market area; acquisitions and dispositions; the Company's ability to keep pace with new technologies; a failure in or breach of the Company's operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third-party vendors or other service providers, including as a result of cyberattacks; the Company's capital and liquidity requirements; changes in tax and accounting rules, principles, policies and guidelines; and other factors included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

KEY STATISTICS





For the Three Months Ended





4Q21



3Q21



2Q21



1Q21



4Q20

Net Income (dollars in thousands)

$ 2,283



$ 2,873



$ 3,003



$ 2,862



$ 2,506

Earnings per share, basic

$ 0.66



$ 0.83



$ 0.87



$ 0.84



$ 0.74

Earnings per share, diluted

$ 0.66



$ 0.83



$ 0.87



$ 0.84



$ 0.74

Return on average total assets



0.70 %



0.92 %



1.01 %



1.02 %



0.91 % Return on average total equity



8.20 %



10.48 %



11.47 %



11.04 %



9.56 % Dividend payout ratio



42.42 %



33.73 %



31.03 %



32.14 %



35.14 % Fee revenue as a percent of total revenue



15.16 %



16.40 %



15.79 %



15.62 %



15.61 % Net interest margin(1)



3.67 %



3.56 %



3.56 %



3.62 %



3.63 % Yield on average earning assets



3.79 %



3.69 %



3.71 %



3.81 %



3.85 % Rate on average interest-bearing liabilities



0.22 %



0.23 %



0.27 %



0.32 %



0.40 % Net interest spread



3.57 %



3.46 %



3.44 %



3.49 %



3.45 % Tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income (dollars in thousands)

$ 32



$ 37



$ 50



$ 53



$ 56

Non-interest income to average assets



1.04 %



0.92 %



0.89 %



0.86 %



0.81 % Non-interest expense to average assets



3.66 %



3.05 %



2.95 %



2.82 %



2.92 % Efficiency ratio(2)



81.53 %



71.31 %



67.83 %



66.25 %



69.21 %





(1) The net interest margin is calculated by dividing tax equivalent net interest income by total average earning assets. Tax equivalent interest income is calculated by grossing up interest income for the amounts that are non-taxable (i.e., municipal income) then subtracting interest expense. The rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and the reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company's net interest margin is a common measure used by the financial service industry to determine how profitable earning assets are funded. Because the Company earns a fair amount of nontaxable interest income due to the mix of securities in its investment security portfolio, net interest income for the ratio is calculated on a tax equivalent basis as described above.



(2) The efficiency ratio is not a measurement under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. It is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by the sum of tax equivalent net interest income and non-interest income excluding gains and losses on the investment portfolio and sales of repossessed assets. The tax rate utilized is 21%. See the table below for the quarterly tax equivalent net interest income and a reconciliation of net interest income to tax equivalent net interest income. The Company calculates this ratio in order to evaluate its overhead structure or how effectively it is operating. An increase in the ratio from period to period indicates the Company is losing a larger percentage of its income to expenses. The Company believes that the efficiency ratio is a reasonable measure of profitability.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA BY QUARTER





4Q21



3Q21



2Q21



1Q21



4Q20

BALANCE SHEET RATIOS







































Loans to deposits



83.73 %



81.74 %



79.90 %



81.93 %



82.55 % Average interest-earning assets to average-interest bearing liabilities



173.49 %



173.86 %



176.80 %



174.95 %



175.23 % PER SHARE DATA







































Dividends

$ 0.28



$ 0.28



$ 0.27



$ 0.27



$ 0.26

Book value



32.22





32.21





31.59





30.92





31.05

Tangible book value



32.22





32.21





31.59





30.92





31.05

SHARE PRICE DATA







































Closing price

$ 34.65



$ 34.20



$ 34.10



$ 31.99



$ 29.50

Diluted earnings multiple(1)



13.13





10.30





9.80





9.52





9.97

Book value multiple(2)



1.08





1.06





1.08





1.03





0.95

COMMON STOCK DATA







































Outstanding shares at end of period



3,454,128





3,449,204





3,437,782





3,429,686





3,405,035

Weighted average shares outstanding



3,451,383





3,448,352





3,433,057





3,426,839





3,410,220

Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted



3,451,383





3,448,352





3,433,057





3,426,839





3,410,220

CAPITAL RATIOS







































Total equity to total assets



8.46 %



8.76 %



8.83 %



8.87 %



9.30 % CREDIT QUALITY







































Net charge-offs to average loans



(0.00) %



(0.01) %



(0.01) %



(0.01) %



0.03 % Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.28 %



0.38 %



0.56 %



0.49 %



0.58 % Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.21 %



0.30 %



0.44 %



0.41 %



0.48 % Non-accrual loans to:







































total loans



0.28 %



0.38 %



0.51 %



0.49 %



0.58 % total assets



0.21 %



0.28 %



0.36 %



0.36 %



0.43 % Allowance for loan losses to:







































total loans



0.89 %



0.91 %



0.92 %



0.88 %



0.85 % non-performing assets



317.68 %



226.79 %



151.22 %



160.64 %



130.46 % non-accrual loans



322.70 %



239.18 %



182.71 %



179.82 %



146.85 % NON-PERFORMING ASSETS:







































(dollars in thousands)







































Loans delinquent over 90 days

$ 43



$ —



$ 500



$ —



$ —

Non-accrual loans



2,723





3,532





4,432





4,313





4,832

Other real estate owned and repossessed assets



—





193





423





515





607

NET LOAN CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES):







































(dollars in thousands)







































Loans charged off

$ 42



$ 45



$ 19



$ 5



$ 300

(Recoveries)



(81)





(95)





(77)





(66)





(33)

Net charge-offs (recoveries)



(39)





(50)





(58)





(61)





267

PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES (dollars in thousands)

$ 300



$ 300



$ 284



$ 599



$ 702

ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSS SUMMARY







































(dollars in thousands)







































Balance at the beginning of period

$ 8,448



$ 8,098



$ 7,756



$ 7,096



$ 6,661

Provision



300





300





284





599





702

Net charge-offs (recoveries)



(39)





(50)





(58)





(61)





267

Balance at the end of period

$ 8,787



$ 8,448



$ 8,098



$ 7,756



$ 7,096







(1) The diluted earnings multiple (or price earnings ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by total equity per weighted average shares outstanding, diluted for the period. The diluted earnings multiple is a measure of how much an investor may be willing to pay for $1.00 of the Company's earnings.



(2) The book value multiple (or price to book ratio) is calculated by dividing the period's closing market price per share by the period's book value per share. The book value multiple is a measure used to compare the Company's market value per share to its book value per share.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(dollars in thousands)





Unaudited 12/31/2021



Unaudited 09/30/2021



Unaudited 06/30/2021



Unaudited 03/31/2021



Audited 12/31/2020

Assets







































Cash and due from banks

$ 63,840



$ 68,168



$ 104,229



$ 86,916



$ 79,698

Federal funds sold



228





240





234





234





222

Securities available for sale, at fair value



193,370





202,488





177,536





175,033





166,222

Loans held for sale



876





1,148





1,073





—





—

Loans, net of allowance for loan losses



976,933





914,628





869,271





867,195





829,238

Bank premises and equipment, net



18,249





18,572





18,627





18,822





18,725

Other assets



49,542





47,509





48,174





36,757





36,047

Total assets

$ 1,303,038



$ 1,252,753



$ 1,219,144



$ 1,184,957



$ 1,130,152

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity







































Liabilities







































Deposits:







































Noninterest bearing demand deposits

$ 470,355



$ 448,217



$ 441,051



$ 435,296



$ 407,576

Savings and interest bearing demand deposits



583,296





557,804





532,269





504,775





476,864

Time deposits



123,584





124,644





126,078





127,918





128,658

Total deposits

$ 1,177,235



$ 1,130,665



$ 1,099,398



$ 1,067,989



$ 1,013,098

Other liabilities



15,523





12,286





12,144





11,904





11,980

Commitments and contingent liabilities



—





—





—





—





—

Total liabilities

$ 1,192,758



$ 1,142,951



$ 1,111,542



$ 1,079,893



$ 1,025,078

Shareholders' Equity







































Preferred stock, $10 par value



—





—





—





—





—

Common stock, $2.50 par value



8,556





8,521





8,515





8,495





8,460

Surplus



12,115





11,750





11,426





11,021





10,811

Retained earnings



89,764





88,446





86,539





84,462





82,524

Accumulated other comprehensive income



(155)





1,085





1,122





1,086





3,279

Total shareholders' equity

$ 110,280



$ 109,802



$ 107,602



$ 105,064



$ 105,074

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,303,038



$ 1,252,753



$ 1,219,144



$ 1,184,957



$ 1,130,152



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(dollars in thousands)

Unaudited





Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31,



December 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Interest and Dividend Income































Interest and fees on loans

$ 10,665



$ 9,249



$ 39,871



$ 35,273

Interest on federal funds sold



—





—





—





1

Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:































Taxable interest income



676





588





2,272





2,858

Interest income exempt from federal income taxes



98





127





419





588

Dividends



10





14





45





76

Interest on deposits in banks



16





12





69





112

Total interest and dividend income

$ 11,465



$ 9,990



$ 42,676



$ 38,908

Interest Expense































Interest on deposits

$ 373



$ 592



$ 1,677



$ 3,256

Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





—





—





25

Total interest expense

$ 373



$ 592



$ 1,677



$ 3,281

Net interest income

$ 11,092



$ 9,398



$ 40,999



$ 35,627

Provision For Loan Losses



300





702





1,483





1,457

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

$ 10,792



$ 8,696



$ 39,516



$ 34,170

Noninterest Income































Income from fiduciary activities

$ 648



$ 317



$ 1,891



$ 1,398

Service charges on deposit accounts



328





246





1,087





920

Other service charges and fees



1,215





1,255





5,252





4,757

Gain on the sale of bank premises and equipment



—





5





—





5

(Loss) gain on sales of AFS securities



—





—





24





687

Gain on sale of loans HFS



813





—





1,658









Officer insurance income



160





93





528





310

Other operating income



198





335





880





502

Total noninterest income

$ 3,362



$ 2,251



$ 11,320



$ 8,579

Noninterest Expenses































Salaries and employee benefits

$ 5,881



$ 4,874



$ 21,854



$ 18,074

Occupancy expenses



484





380





1,803





1,592

Equipment expenses



251





222





959





988

Advertising and marketing expenses



185





198





659





707

Stationery and supplies



30





50





155





144

ATM network fees



288





272





1,135





1,009

Other real estate owned expenses



4





13





41





9

(Gain) loss on the sale of other real estate owned



73





(11)





201





(143)

FDIC assessment



197





105





606





221

Computer software expense



244





198





996





679

Bank franchise tax



198





177





781





705

Professional fees



2,642





261





3,760





1,120

Data processing fees



348





493





1,541





1,657

Other operating expenses



1,058





855





3,558





2,679

Total noninterest expenses

$ 11,883



$ 8,087



$ 38,049



$ 29,441

Income before income taxes

$ 2,271



$ 2,860



$ 12,787



$ 13,308

Income Tax Expense



(12)





354





1,766





2,136

Net income

$ 2,283



$ 2,506



$ 11,021



$ 11,172

Earnings Per Share































Net income per common share, basic

$ 0.66



$ 0.74



$ 3.20



$ 3.27

Net income per common share, diluted

$ 0.66



$ 0.74



$ 3.20



$ 3.27



EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)





For the Year Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020













Interest



















Interest













Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

Assets:

Balance



Expense



Yield



Balance



Expense



Yield

Securities:















































Taxable

$ 162,717



$ 2,317





1.42 %

$ 130,566



$ 2,934





2.25 % Tax-Exempt (1)



15,936





530





3.33 %



21,764





744





3.42 % Total Securities

$ 178,653



$ 2,847





1.59 %

$ 152,330



$ 3,678





2.41 % Loans:















































Taxable

$ 889,035



$ 39,643





4.46 %

$ 744,622



$ 34,925





4.69 % Non-accrual



4,024





—





— %



3,618





—





— % Tax-Exempt (1)



6,734





289





4.29 %



9,992





441





4.42 % Total Loans

$ 899,793



$ 39,932





4.44 %

$ 758,232



$ 35,366





4.66 % Federal funds sold



223





—





0.10 %



359





1





0.24 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



68,868





69





0.10 %



47,261





112





0.24 % Total earning assets

$ 1,143,513



$ 42,848





3.75 %

$ 954,564



$ 39,157





4.10 % Allowance for loan losses



(7,980)





















(6,041)

















Total non-earning assets



83,146





















66,007

















Total assets

$ 1,218,679



















$ 1,014,530

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing deposits:















































NOW accounts

$ 145,652



$ 312





0.21 %

$ 108,965



$ 347





0.32 % Money market accounts



225,960





583





0.26 %



184,346





930





0.50 % Savings accounts



156,861





92





0.06 %



122,560





121





0.10 % Time deposits:















































$250,000 and more



67,287





411





0.61 %



75,520





1,203





1.59 % Less than $250,000



58,565





279





0.48 %



60,600





655





1.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 654,325



$ 1,677





0.26 %

$ 551,991



$ 3,256





0.59 % Federal funds purchased



1





—





0.36 %



1





—





0.60 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





—





— %



7,650





25





0.33 % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 654,326



$ 1,677





0.26 %

$ 559,642



$ 3,281





0.59 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits



443,662





















341,229

















Other Liabilities



12,521





















12,357

















Total liabilities

$ 1,110,509



















$ 913,228

















Shareholders' equity



108,170





















101,302

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,218,679



















$ 1,014,530

















Net interest income









$ 41,171



















$ 35,876









Net interest spread



















3.49 %



















3.51 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets



















0.15 %



















0.34 % Net interest margin



















3.60 %



















3.76 %





(1) Income and yields are reported on tax-equivalent basis using a federal tax rate of 21%.

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Average Balances, Income and Expenses, Yields and Rates

(dollars in thousands)





For the Three Months Ended





December 31, 2021



December 31, 2020













Interest



















Interest













Average



Income/



Average



Average



Income/



Average

Assets:

Balance



Expense



Yield



Balance



Expense



Yield

Securities:















































Taxable

$ 182,802



$ 687





1.49 %

$ 130,033



$ 602





1.84 % Tax-Exempt (1)



14,318





124





3.46 %



19,098





161





3.35 % Total Securities

$ 197,120



$ 811





1.64 %

$ 149,131



$ 763





2.03 % Loans:















































Taxable

$ 957,695



$ 10,643





4.42 %

$ 811,055



$ 9,165





4.50 % Non-accrual



3,416





—





— %



4,911





—





— % Tax-Exempt (1)



2,804





27





3.80 %



9,687





106





4.37 % Total Loans

$ 963,915



$ 10,670





4.40 %

$ 825,653



$ 9,271





4.47 % Federal funds sold



215





—





0.13 %



236





—





0.07 % Interest-bearing deposits in other banks



48,473





16





0.13 %



66,662





12





0.07 % Total earning assets

$ 1,206,307



$ 11,497





3.79 %

$ 1,036,771



$ 10,046





3.85 % Allowance for loan losses



(8,583)





















(6,678)

















Total non-earning assets



90,757





















71,423

















Total assets

$ 1,288,481



















$ 1,101,516

















Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:















































Interest-bearing deposits:















































NOW accounts

$ 154,889



$ 79





0.20 %

$ 120,244



$ 70





0.23 % Money market accounts



250,326





143





0.23 %



208,357





178





0.34 % Savings accounts



166,438





25





0.06 %



133,886





20





0.06 % Time deposits:















































$250,000 and more



65,670





66





0.40 %



68,793





210





1.21 % Less than $250,000



57,981





60





0.41 %



60,379





114





0.75 % Total interest-bearing deposits

$ 695,304



$ 373





0.21 %

$ 591,659



$ 592





0.40 % Federal funds purchased



1





—





0.64 %



1





—





0.40 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances



—





—





— %



—





—





— % Total interest-bearing liabilities

$ 695,305



$ 373





0.22 %

$ 591,660



$ 592





0.40 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities:















































Demand deposits



468,801





















391,240

















Other Liabilities



13,892





















14,302

















Total liabilities

$ 1,177,998



















$ 997,202

















Shareholders' equity



110,483





















104,314

















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 1,288,481



















$ 1,101,516

















Net interest income









$ 11,124



















$ 9,454









Net interest spread



















3.57 %



















3.45 % Interest expense as a percent of average earning assets



















0.12 %



















0.23 % Net interest margin



















3.67 %



















3.63 %

EAGLE FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.

Reconciliation of Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

(dollars in thousands)





Three Months Ended





12/31/2021



9/30/2021



6/30/2021



3/31/2021



12/31/2020

GAAP Financial Measurements:







































Interest Income - Loans

$ 10,665



$ 10,049



$ 9,749



$ 9,408



$ 9,249

Interest Income - Securities and Other Interest-Earnings Assets



800





733





664





608





741

Interest Expense - Deposits



373





383





434





487





592

Total Net Interest Income

$ 11,092



$ 10,399



$ 9,979



$ 9,529



$ 9,398

Non-GAAP Financial Measurements:







































Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Loans

$ 6



$ 11



$ 22



$ 22



$ 22

Add: Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income - Securities



26





26





28





31





34

Total Tax Benefit on Tax-Exempt Interest Income

$ 32



$ 37



$ 50



$ 53



$ 56

Tax-Equivalent Net Interest Income

$ 11,124



$ 10,436



$ 10,029



$ 9,582



$ 9,454



