Impartner Wins BIG Innovation Award for Transformative Partner Experience Solution Judges recognize Impartner's PX PartnerExperience, a revolutionary new PRM interface with a lightning-fast, modern, consumerized experience designed from the ground up to delight partners and accelerate channel revenue

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the global pure-play leader in SaaS-based channel management and Partner Relationship Management (PRM), today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. The company was recognized for its recently released Impartner PX™ PartnerExperience—a revolutionary PRM interface with a lightning-fast, modern, consumerized interface designed from the ground up to delight partners and accelerate channel revenue. Impartner PX puts the business enablement data partners need to manage their pipeline and grow their business front and center, eliminating the need to dig through marketing-driven websites to find information.

With Impartner PX, vendors can instantly configure partner experiences using Impartner PXStudio™, a robust suite of "opinionated" drag-and-drop, widget-based tools that capture best practices honed in thousands of real-world settings in some of the most demanding industries, including high-tech, cyber security, telecom, manufacturing and more. Impartner's new PX interface is available in the company's Emerge and Ignite packages for SMBs and emerging companies, and will extend to the company's complete set of packages for corporations of all sizes later mid-year — from the smallest to the largest of enterprises.

"Today, with the accelerating digital transformation, you're competing for eyeballs, mindshare and revenue, and great partner experiences deliver more prospects and customers," said Impartner VP of Product Gary Sabin. "Impartner provides a 'single pane of glass' view of leads, training, program status, MDF allocations, and more, leveraging decades of experience and best practices—everything you need to provide a better customer and partner experience. Customers work with those that make it easy to do business with; Impartner PX makes it easy."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions. The full list of winners can be found here: https://www.bintelligence.com/blog/2022/1/11/13-executives-56-companies-and-81-products-win-2022-big-innovation-award.

"Innovation is driving growth in the global economy," said Maria Jimenez, chief operating officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are thrilled to be honoring Impartner as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress."

To learn more about Impartner PX and how Impartner helps corporations from the smallest to the largest enterprises like Qualtrics and Vertiv grow their channel revenue an average of 32.3% in the first year of use alone, click here.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com.

