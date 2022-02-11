Making Science continues international expansion with the acquisition of 70% of United Communications Partners, the owner of Tre-Kronor Media in Sweden and Denmark

LONDON, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- United Communications Partners Inc. ("UCP") (OTC Markets: UCPA) and Making Science Group S.A. ("Making Science") (Madrid: MAKS) are pleased to announce the acquisition by Making Science of a 70% interest in UCP, the owner of a 100% interest in Tre Kronor Media – the full service media agency with locations in both Sweden and Denmark. Making Science will complete the acquisition pursuant to a share purchase agreement (the "Acquisition Agreement") entered into between Making Science and Niclas Fröberg, a director and the Chairman of UCP, Lars Bönnelyche, a director of UCP, and Anna-Karin Darlin, the Chief Financial Officer of UCP (the "UCP Manager Sellers"). Under the Acquisition Agreement, each of the UCP Manager Sellers will transfer to Making Science all of their common share holdings in UCP, subject to formal registration. As a result of these transfers, Making Science will be the owner of 1,129,366,661 shares of UCP's outstanding common stock, representing a 69.805% interest in UCP. The consideration for the transfer of the shares included a combination of up-front cash and additional cash consideration, that is contingent upon Tre Kronor achieving certain agreed financial milestones, and shares in Making Science. Each of the UCP Manager Sellers has entered into a new employment agreement with Tre Kronor Media upon completion of the acquisition. Each of the current directors on the board of UCP, namely Mr. Fröberg, Mr. Bönnelyche and Mr. Kenneth Rosenthal, will remain as a director of UCP, and Ms. Darlin will continue as Chief Financial Officer of UCP.

The acquisition is part of the expansion process that Making Science has been carrying out since 2020, both nationally and internationally. Last week Making Science announced the acquisition of ELLIOT, the leading Digital Agency in Georgia. These acquisitions in the first quarter of 2022 follow seven carried out in 2021 as part of the company's organic growth strategy.

Niclas Fröberg, Chairman of UCP Inc and CEO of Tre Kronor: "Making Science offers UCP and Tre Kronor Media an ability to strengthen the current service portfolio and improve the competitive strength of the UCP group. The group can now add a full range of competences from AdTech, Data, CRM, and Google reseller status which are key to our future success as a full-service Media Agency in the Nordics."

Jose Antonio Martinez Aguilar, CEO of Making Science, said: "The Nordic region is a strategic market for Making Science, and we are delighted with the integration of Tre-Kronor, with locations in both Sweden and Denmark. We have been working with Tre-Kronor on several projects during 2021 with excellent results for clients. We are convinced that our partnership with the Tre-Kronor Media team will strengthen our positioning as a leader in Digital Marketing and AdTech in the region."

The deals will see an additional 50 professionals incorporated into the Making Science workforce from Tre Kronor Media. With these 50 new professionals on its team, Making Science continues its commitment to consolidate a highly specialised workforce – in areas such as campaign tagging, creativity, digital marketing, data configuration and campaign optimisation – which is more important than ever in the digital sector where there is huge demand for talent and many challenges to secure it.

About Making Science

Making Science is a technology and digital marketing consultancy specialising in e-commerce and digital transformation. Its business model responds to the growing need for companies to digitise their entire value chain, particularly in the area of marketing. The markets in which Making Science operates are digital advertising, data analytics, e-commerce and cloud, all of them with high growth rates. The Making Science Group currently employs more than 800 people and has a presence and technological development in 10 markets: Spain, Portugal, Mexico, Colombia, France, Italy, UK, Ireland and USA. The company has been chosen SME of the Year 2019 by the Madrid Chamber of Commerce and has recently received the C.R.E.C.E. (Rapidly Expanding Company with Exponential Growth) award from the consultancy firm Ernst and Young as part of the Entrepreneur of the Year Awards. It has also obtained the 71st position in the FT1000: Europe's Fastest-Growing Companies 2021 ranking, prepared by the Financial Times, positioning itself as the first fastest-growing European company in the marketing and sales sector. Making Science has also joined the Pledge1% initiative, supporting non-profit organisations in our community with a commitment that will have a major impact in the future.

About Tre Kronor Media

Tre Kronor Media is Sweden's first performance-based marketing agency founded 2007. The founders were Niclas Fröberg, Lars Bönnelyche, Carl Johan Grandinson and Jacob De Geer. Tre Kronor Media is today a full-service Media Agency with offices in Stockholm, Gothenburg, and Copenhagen. Its partners in Norway and Finland also have offices in Oslo and Helsinki. The last ten years Tre Kronor Media has been awarded as the Best Media Agency in Sweden eight times. We employ more than 50 people and have a turnover of 80 million euro.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements relating to the future financial and operational performance, financial performance, business objectives and strategies of UCP, Making Science and Tre Kronor. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, which contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, and other forward-looking statements will not occur. Accordingly, there is no assurance that the results or performance implied by these forward-looking statements will be achieved or realized. Accordingly, readers should exercise caution in relying on these forward-looking statements. No duty to update these forward-looking statements is assumed by UCP or Making Science.

