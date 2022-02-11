Petco Appoints Veteran Retail Leader Amy College as Chief Merchandising Officer

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (Nasdaq: WOOF) today announced Amy College has been named Chief Merchandising Officer, effective Feb. 13, 2022. In this role, College will be responsible for developing and driving Petco's global merchandising strategy across all categories, visual merchandising and merchandising operations. She will also serve on Petco's Executive Committee.

College, who joined Petco in September 2019 as Senior Vice President, Operations & Strategy and Territory General Manager, has played an integral role in Petco's transformation, overseeing a variety of strategic growth initiatives for the company in recent years. Previously, College spent more than 20 years in merchandising and category management leadership roles at Best Buy—from buyer to vendor management to Chief Category Officer. She succeeds Nick Konat, who will be leaving Petco.

"Amy is an accomplished senior merchandising leader with a wealth of experience and a track record of success at Petco," said Petco CEO, Ron Coughlin . "Throughout Petco's transformation, Amy has played a key role in driving our health and wellness strategy and leading high performing teams. As our business continues to evolve, I'm confident she will help Petco deepen the competitive moats around our assortment—including exclusive and owned brands—as we deliver on our mission to improve the lives of pets and pet parents."

