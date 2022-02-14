Englewood Health Urgent Care Opens in Jersey City, Part of Urgent Care Sites Across Northern New Jersey

ENGLEWOOD, N.J., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Englewood Health has opened an urgent care facility in Jersey City, located at 2 Journal Square in the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center. The new urgent care site provides adult and pediatric urgent and non-urgent medical care seven days a week, with extended weekday and weekend hours available. Englewood Health Urgent Care at Jersey City is one of four Englewood Health urgent care locations across northern New Jersey where patients with minor injuries and illnesses can conveniently access diagnostic services and treatment with no appointment needed, as well as referrals to other Englewood Health specialists.

Urgent Care at the Englewood Health ZT Systems Outpatient Center in Jersey City. (PRNewswire)

"The addition of urgent care makes Englewood Health's ability to care for you truly comprehensive," says Warren Geller, president and CEO of Englewood Health. "In Jersey City, we're right in your neighborhood to help with unexpected urgent, non-life-threatening injuries or illnesses." He adds, "With locations across northern New Jersey, our urgent care centers round out Englewood Health's capacity to care for our communities. We offer physician office visits, emergency medicine, urgent care, hospital care, rehabilitation, extended care facilities, and home visits to ensure safe, quality care for every member of the family."

At Englewood Health Urgent Care at Jersey City, healthcare providers are available to assist with illnesses and injuries; pre-employment, school, and camp physicals; lab tests; X-rays; vaccinations; and other urgent and routine care. The center, located at 2 Journal Square, First Floor, Suite A, in Jersey City, is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Englewood Health accepts most insurance plans. For more information, call 201-222-1234.

"At Englewood Health, we are ensuring access to quality urgent care for our patients," says Stephen Brunnquell, MD, president of the Englewood Health Physician Network. "An urgent care visit with Englewood Health also opens the door to our many specialists. Our physicians share a common electronic medical record system, which means that your urgent care visit report can be viewed by your EHPN primary care provider or a specialist if follow-up care is needed."

Dr. Brunnquell adds, "Urgent care does not replace your regular physician appointments for routine primary care or chronic condition management, rather it is a part of comprehensive care when needed. If you or a loved one is having a true medical emergency, such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or signs of a stroke, call 911."

In addition to Englewood Health Urgent Care at Jersey City, other Englewood Health Urgent Care locations include Cresskill, Englewood, and a new site in Fair Lawn opening in February. Walk-in appointments will also be available at Englewood Health Physician Network Primary Care of Cliffside Park in 2022.

About Englewood Health

Englewood Health is one of New Jersey's leading hospitals and healthcare networks. Composed of Englewood Hospital, the Englewood Health Physician Network, and the Englewood Health Foundation, the health system delivers nationally recognized care in a community setting to residents of northern New Jersey, New York, and beyond. The hospital, founded in 1890, consistently earns high marks for clinical excellence and patient safety. Englewood Hospital holds the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade 'A' and is nationally recognized for nursing excellence, earning a fifth consecutive designation by the Magnet Recognition Program® in 2021. Areas of clinical excellence include cardiac surgery and cardiac care, cancer care, orthopedic surgery, spine surgery, vascular surgery, and women's health, as well as bloodless medicine and surgery. Englewood Health is an affiliate of Hackensack Meridian Health. The hospital offers an internal medicine residency program affiliated with Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine, as well as a vascular surgery fellowship, pharmacy residency program, podiatry residency program, and a radiography training program. Englewood also serves as a training site for surgery, pathology, emergency medicine, anesthesiology, critical care medicine, and other medical and surgical subspecialties. Englewood Health is continually expanding services and enhancing access through the Englewood Health Physician Network, a coordinated network of more than 500 office-based and hospital-based providers at more than 100 locations in six counties in New Jersey and New York. Through the main acute-care facility, physician network, hospital outpatient departments offering imaging services in local communities, and a variety of community health and wellness programs, Englewood Health delivers a healthcare experience that puts patients at the center. For additional information, visit www.englewoodhealth.org.

