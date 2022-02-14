Identiv Collaborates with NXP on NFC-Enabled Secure Sensing Tags for Product Integrity and Condition Monitoring <span class="legendSpanClass">Innovative Portfolio Powers Solutions for Anti-counterfeiting, Tamper Detection, and Batteryless Condition Sensing</span>

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVE), a global leader in digital security and identification in the Internet of Things (IoT), today announced its portfolio of near field communication (NFC)-enabled status detection tags for advanced IoT security. Identiv's range of NFC tags is among the first available with NXP® NTAG® Semiconductors 22x DNA chip devices, adding unique capabilities for advanced anti-counterfeiting, new-to-market tamper detection, and batteryless condition sensing.

Identiv's sophisticated NFC tag designs based on NXP's new NTAG 22x DNA chip series enable a wide range of sensing solutions for customers in healthcare and pharma, retail, smart packaging, supply chain control (e.g., blockchain), and augmented user experiences. The cutting-edge portfolio secures everyday objects in mobile anti-counterfeit authentication applications and closed-loop systems, tamper proof medications, beverages, and consumables, and senses specific conditions such as moisture, pressure, or fill level powered by an NFC field, all without a battery. The sensing tags with conductive and capacitive capabilities are ideal for status-aware applications enhancing quality assurance along the supply chain, verifying fill levels for refill orders or patient compliance, and wet/dry sensing for smart wound recovery or skin patches.

"Our collaboration with Identiv catalyzes our constant quest for innovation in the smart, secure product space," said Philippe Dubois, NXP Semiconductors Vice President and General Manager Secure Edge Identification. "The NTAG 22x DNA series, NXP's new NFC single-chip solutions, provide CC EAL3+ certified security, dual-mode tamper detection, and simple battery-free sensing for a broad range of IoT applications. With Identiv's specialized tagging solutions for the NTAG 22x DNA series, manufacturers can now protect product authenticity and integrity, while enabling a new level of condition monitoring to assure product quality and correct handling."

The innovative status detection products enable advanced IoT security with a Secure Unique NFC (SUN) message authentication feature using AES-128 cryptography. SUN dynamically verifies message authenticity and integrity. Mutual authentication can further enhance security by protecting data against unauthorized access or malicious change attempts.

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), the global capacitive sensor market was valued at 27.03 billion in 2019 and the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2020 and 2027 is predicted to be 5.2%. NFC-enabled capacitive sensing technology benefits the demanded market by simply adding high-secuColrity to the solution.

"As the demand for status detection and sensing solutions grow, Identiv is proud to expand our strategic collaboration with NXP to bring our customers and the broader market the latest in innovative technologies," said Amir Khoshniyati, Identiv VP and GM, Transponders Business. "Whether regulating dosage in an insulin pump or determining when you need to order a refill of your favorite beauty care product, NFC tags with status detection and sensing capabilities improve our customers' products and improve our everyday lives."

Identiv's RFID and NFC solutions verify identities and security in the IoT and are embedded in billions of everyday objects, including medical devices, books, toys, athletic apparel, perishable, and pharmaceuticals. Its best-in-class product and R&D team is expert in antennae research, design, and manufacturing. The company's identity devices like its new uTrust 3700 IG contactless smart card reader/writer supports the portfolio of sensing tags.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global leader in digitally securing the physical world. Identiv's platform encompasses RFID and NFC, cybersecurity, and the full spectrum of physical access, video, and audio security. Identiv is a publicly traded company, and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Stock Market LLC in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com .

