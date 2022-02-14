Leading Experts Join Trusted Future to Enhance Trust in Today's Digital Ecosystem

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trusted Future , a think and do tank dedicated to enhancing trust in today's digital ecosystem, today announced that it is bringing together some of the nation's most respected leaders and trusted experts to serve on its Board of Advisors:

Trusted Future (PRNewswire)

ADM Michael S. Rogers , USN (ret.) , former Commander, U.S. Cyber Command, and Director, National Security Agency

Maureen K. Ohlhausen , former Acting Chair and Commissioner, Federal Trade Commission and Chair of the Global Antitrust and Competition Practice at Baker Botts

Karen Kornbluh , former U.S. Ambassador to the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development

Edward "Smitty" Smith , Partner at DLA Piper LLP (US), former Federal Communications Commission official, and Executive Director of the Lewis Latimer Plan for Digital Equity and Inclusion

Daniel J. Weitzner , Founding Director of the MIT Internet Policy Research Initiative and former United States Deputy Chief Technology Officer for Internet Policy in the White House

Trusted Future is bringing together experts, advancing new research, highlighting common sense opportunities, and focusing on the ways to advance a more trusted and healthier digital ecosystem through smart policy choices and robust practices.

"We stand on the precipice of a new era of progress with the potential to enable us to do things never before possible, vastly improve the quality of life and help solve some of our world's most intractable problems," said Jim Kohlenberger, former two-time White House technology advisor and co-chair of Trusted Future. "Building a foundational layer of trust into our technological future is not only a prerequisite for advancing a more equitable economy, but it's also essential for solving some of our most important societal challenges."

New technological breakthroughs have the potential to bring about previously unthinkable opportunities–with smarter emerging technologies that can radically reduce climate emissions, improve health outcomes for millions, and spur a more equitable and inclusive economy. But this future must ensure:

We can trust that the technologies we use are secure by design to keep our data, devices, and operations secure and our economy and national security moving forward. We have the ability to trust that our privacy is protected as a basic digital right, and users are empowered with the tools they need to make effective choices about their own data We can trust that our technology ecosystem is more equitable, inclusive, and trustworthy for all and used to build a more just and equitable future. We can trust that the technologies of tomorrow will be even better than today.

A survey of more than 2,000 Americans conducted by Trusted Future found that nearly 9 in 10 were very concerned about an array of security threats but only around half reported that they regularly took basic cybersecurity precautions, like using multi-factor authentication, adopting strong passwords, only downloading apps from official app stores, and avoiding unknown links.

"We need a new approach to trust that empowers technology users and producers to easily answer a simple question: should I trust this product, service, or company with my data or my operations?" said Adam Golodner, nationally recognized cybersecurity leader, former senior Justice Department official, and co-chair of Trusted Future. "Elevating trust throughout the global ecosystem is no easy task, which is why I'm especially pleased that some of the brightest minds and most capable leaders from across the digital landscape have stepped up and joined in the effort to advance a more trusted future."

About Trusted Future

Trusted Future is a non-profit organization dedicated to the belief that we need smarter, better-informed efforts to enhance trust in today's digital ecosystem in order to expand opportunities for tomorrow. We believe we deserve a vibrant digital ecosystem that is trusted, responsible, inclusive, and safe -- one where you can trust that your privacy will be protected, your data will be secured, your safety can be protected, that leads to a more just, equitable and inclusive society, and that fosters previously unthinkable opportunities to improve your life. We bring together experts, advance new research, highlight common sense best practices, policies and recommendations, and explore new ways to foster and enhance the basic trust we need to support and sustain a healthier digital ecosystem. For more information, visit www.trustedfuture.org and follow us on Twitter @atrustedfuture .

CONTACT:

Ali Moore

ali@alimoorepr.com

949-648-0324

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Trusted Future