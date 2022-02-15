Altis raises nearly $7MM to bring AI personal trainer to life, first at Hyatt hotels Altis raises funding from founders of Viber and Juno, NBA legend, and partners with Hyatt portfolio property to launch its AI fitness training software

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Altis , the world's first AI personal trainer, which provides an unparalleled hyper-personalized fitness program, with interactive real-time coaching and program modification based on a user's live performance, announces its launch at Hyatt portfolio property Chicago Athletic Association hotel. On the heels of its successful debut at CES last month, Altis is also announcing the raise of nearly $7 million in Seed funding led by Tel Aviv fund PentaLab, which is run by the founders of Viber and Juno.

Connected fitness products have brought on-screen fitness into the home through an internet connection. However, these internet-connected products are missing a connection to the most important piece of the equation -- the user. Despite the vast amount of digital and connected fitness products out there, and their related marketing claims, none are able to provide accurate and personalized instruction, as they can not see you, understand you, or personally instruct you as a qualified personal trainer would. Altis merges sports lab-grade kinematics and expert-level exercise instruction, which it delivers to any screen, creating a product that democratizes access to first-class health and fitness, previously only available to those with extensive resources.

Altis's proprietary AI technology, which includes unparalleled computer vision and deep learning learning models, first determines which exercises and regimens are best for a user based on their individual capabilities, limitations, and goals. A user's form and performance are then monitored during training to provide real-time instruction and form guidance as well as set, rep, and weight adjustments. Altis's technology is delivered via a sleek, soundbar-sized console that connects to any screen via HDMI, allowing easy integration into nearly any environment, from a health club, to a hotel, to a home.

Altis highlights include:

Cerebrus ™ Deep Learning Model: An unparalleled deep learning model (AI) trained on the intelligence of hundreds of millions of training decisions made by Olympic performance directors, professional sports strength and conditioning coaches, and internationally-acclaimed doctors of physical therapy, that prescribes hyper-personalized workouts based on a user's individual capabilities, limitations, and goals. Cerebrus ™ can detect a user's performance in real-time, and responsively prescribe weights and reps based on this real-time data. Cerebrus ™ learns over time from individual and aggregate user data — creating intelligence that continuously improves.





Body GPS™ Computer Vision Neural Network: Altis's computer vision neural network (AI), Body GPS ™ , recognizes a user's entire body and movements within one-centimeter accuracy, without requiring the user to wear sensors, special attire, or alter the position/orientation of their body. Body GPS ™ is so accurate that it can even detect joint velocity, which is used to dynamically adjust the workout in real-time.





Altis Vision™: Altis Vision is a proprietary element of the Altis UI that pairs a simple and intuitive graphical form guidance system with a live view of a user's body from an optimal perspective to improve and correct form. This gamified feature allows users to exercise safely and maximize performance.

"I needed Altis to see the user as accurately as possible, regardless of the exercise, and without any impositions on the user, like wearing sensors," says Jeff Halevy, CEO and Cofounder of Altis. "This meant building something better than even Microsoft's Body SDK, which runs on their Azure Kinect cameras. Our North Star was 'GPS for Human Movement,' and that's what we created with Body GPS™ -- an unparalleled computer vision neural network for sensorless body capture."

Altis is launching with select commercial partners, among the first of which is Hyatt-owned Chicago Athletic Association hotel. The first Altis consoles will be deployed with the Hyatt portfolio in early-2022 before hitting the consumer market for home-use later in the year.

"Connected fitness products did a good job connecting people who exercise to the internet. To say Altis is the future of connected fitness is an understatement; Altis represents a new category," says Igor Magazinik, Partner of PentaLab. "They have built a product that has exceptional potential that can lead into a variety of sectors beyond fitness."

NBA legend Jerome "Junkyard Dog" Williams, an Altis investor, adds, "Altis is not only what I felt I needed as an athlete, but what I need now that I'm retired, more than ever. The accuracy and gamification are mind-blowing. Altis is an incredibly immersive and addictive experience."

About Altis:

Altis is the world's first AI personal trainer. The proprietary AI technology creates hyper-personalized, interactive fitness programs with dynamic real-time coaching based on a user's capabilities, limitations, and goals. Developing the technology started as a passion project for its CEO and Cofounder, Jeff Halevy who has an extensive career in the health and fitness industry. He recognized there was no product that was able to merge first-class training, in-home screens, and technology so Altis was born. Halevy recruited technical Cofounders with backgrounds in computer vision and machine learning, as well as fitness, medical, and technology experts such as Dr. Charlie Weingroff, DPT, whose roster includes Olympic Teams, Lebron James, Scarlett Johansson, and Ryan Reynolds; Andrew Rabinovich, former Head of AI at Magic Leap, a leader in augmented reality; and Mike Capps, former President of gaming titan Epic Games.

About Hyatt:

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company with a portfolio of 20 premier brands. As of September 30, 2019, the Company's portfolio included more than 875 properties in over 60 countries across six continents. The Company's purpose to care for people so they can be their best informs its business decisions and growth strategy and is intended to attract and retain top colleagues, build relationships with guests and create value for shareholders. The Company's subsidiaries develop, own, operate, manage, franchise, license or provide services to hotels, resorts, branded residences, vacation ownership properties, and fitness and spa locations, including under the Park Hyatt®, Miraval®, Grand Hyatt®, Alila®, Andaz®, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt®, Destination®, Hyatt Regency®, Hyatt®, Hyatt Ziva™, Hyatt Zilara™, Thompson Hotels®, Hyatt Centric®, Caption by Hyatt, Joie de Vivre®, Hyatt House®, Hyatt Place®, tommie™, Hyatt Residence Club® and Exhale® brand names, and operates the World of Hyatt® loyalty program that provides distinct benefits and exclusive experiences to its valued members. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

About Chicago Athletic Association:

Located on Chicago's Cultural Mile, the Chicago Athletic Association hotel seamlessly blends its storied legacy as one of the nation's most revered social clubs with modern-day sophistication. Some of Chicago's best outdoor spaces, such as Millennium Park and Maggie Daley Park are right outside our front door. Inside this 1890s monument, you'll find plenty of room to spread out with 241 guest rooms & suites, seven unique event spaces, and seven award-winning bars and restaurants. The Chicago Athletic Association hotel, part of the Unbound Collection by Hyatt, offers 17,000 square feet of iconic spaces that effortlessly meld past with present. Voted the #3 best hotel in Chicago by the readers of Condé Nast Traveler. For reservations please visit https://chicagoathletichotel.com .

