Farmers Bankshares, Inc. Announces New Chairman

WINDSOR, Va., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers Bankshares, Inc. (OTC-PINK: FBVA) (the "Company") announces that the Board of Directors elected William A. Gwaltney, Jr. as Chairman of the Farmers Bankshares, Inc. board of directors. Mr. Gwaltney replaces outgoing Chairman Richard J. Holland, Jr. Mr. Gwaltney has served on the board since 1993 and most recently as Vice-Chairman. He has a deep-rooted passion for Farmers Bank, its shareholders, employees and customers.

Farmers Bank Logo (PRNewsfoto/Farmers Bankshares, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

The board also elected Kent B. Spain as Vice Chairman. Mr. Spain has served as a board member since 2005 and as Chairman of our Corporate Governance Committee. Mr. Spain has an expansive knowledge about the Bank's corporate structure and governance.

The Board and staff appreciate Mr. Holland's years of dedication to the organization and guidance over the past forty years and look forward to working under Mr. Gwaltney, Mr. Spain and the entire board's leadership.

