göt2b Glued 2-In-1 Spray Wax Voted Product of the Year 2022 The Largest Consumer Survey of Product Innovation Awards göt2b® glued® 2-In-1 Spray Wax As The 2022 Product Of The Year Winner of The Hair Styling Category.

STAMFORD, Conn., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- göt2b® glued® 2-in-1 Spray Wax / Schwarzkopf.com , the first dual finish spray wax for a customizable hold, has been named Product of the Year in the Hair Styling category for 2022. Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation, determined by 40,000 American shoppers through a national survey conducted by Kantar , a global leader in consumer research. göt2b glued® 2-in-1 Spray Wax has been awarded the top honor as the most innovative product in the Hair Styling category.

got2b logo (PRNewsfoto/got2b) (PRNewswire)

In an ever-changing consumer landscape, the annual Product of the Year Awards are a go-to resource for those looking to find some of the best new products on the market, whether they're shopping online or in-store. With a distinctive red seal that is globally recognized as the vote of confidence from consumers themselves, shoppers can easily cut through the clutter and trust that these products demonstrate the utmost innovation in their respective categories, whether in function, design, packaging or ingredients.

"Given the continued flux and uncertainty over the past two years, we're prouder than ever to provide consumers with the vote of 40,000 fellow shoppers as a guide they can trust when making important purchase decisions for themselves and their families," said Mike Nolan, Global CEO of Product of the Year Management. "One of the great strengths of Product of the Year is that we champion manufacturers for putting forward products that reflect the latest trends and offer consumers the solutions they're looking for."

For over 30 years globally and 14 years in the USA, Product of the Year has served as the stage for brands to showcase exceptional quality and innovation. As an annual benchmark that forecasts the trends in store for the year ahead, this year's winners reflect the things that everyday consumers value most.

"We're thrilled to have göt2b glued® 2-in-1 Spray Wax recognized as the 2022 Product of the Year Award winner for the Hair Styling category," said Melinda Johnson, Marketing Director, Hair at Henkel North America. "We innovated the hair styling market by introducing got2b® glued® Spray Wax, which is the first dual finish spray wax, allowing consumers to achieve two different looks with just one product. In an extremely competitive industry, we're grateful for the opportunity to leverage the iconic Product of the Year red seal to help us stand out to consumers in the saturated market."

The 40 winners of the 2022 Product of the Year Awards will be celebrated in a segment on Daily Mail TV and on DailyMail.com. Shoppers nationwide can also enter to win all 40 winning products in a Product of the Year sweepstakes hosted in partnership with Daily Mail TV. For more details, visit the Product of the Year Instagram page, here .

As a resource for shoppers nationwide, the 2022 Product of the Year winners are highlighted in a shoppable article created in partnership with WomansDay.com, the online destination for the Hearst-owned Woman's Day brand, and Ensemble IQ, a premier business intelligence resource with revered publications including Progressive Grocer, Store Brands, Drug Store News and Convenience Store News.

For further information about the 2022 Product of the Year winners, visit productoftheyearusa.com . Follow along socially with #got2bUSA on Instagram , Facebook , and Twitter and at #POYUSA2022 on Instagram , Facebook and Twitter .

About Henkel in North America:

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Persil®, Purex®, and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2020, North America accounts for 27 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com , and on Twitter @Henkel_NA .

About Product of the Year:

Product of the Year is the largest consumer-voted award for product innovation. Established over 30 years ago, POY currently operates in over 40 countries with the same purpose: Guide consumers to the best products in their market and reward manufacturers for quality and innovation. Product of the Year winners are determined by the votes of 40,000 consumers in an independent, national representative study conducted by research partner Kantar, a global leader in consumer research. The award is a powerful merchandising program for marketers proven to increase product sales, distribution and awareness. Winning products announced in February of each year are included in Product of the Year's national marketing program and receive the right to use the Product of the Year honor and logo in their own marketing and sales communications for two years. For more information, visit productoftheyearusa.com .

About Kantar:

Kantar is the world's leading marketing data, insight and consultancy company. We know more about how people live, feel, shop, vote, watch and post worldwide than any other company. Working across the entire sales and marketing lifecycle, we help brands uncover growth in an extraordinary world. Kantar's services are employed by over half of the Fortune 500 companies in 100 countries.

göt2b Glued 2-In-1 Spray Wax (PRNewswire)

Henkel Logo (PRNewsfoto/Schwarzkopf) (PRNewswire)

