Mason Interactive named a 2022 Google Premier Partner

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New York-based performance marketing agency Mason Interactive, has achieved 2022 Premier Partner status in the Google Partners program.

Mason Interactive is an award-winning performance marketing agency, headquartered in New York City with a second location in Charlotte, North Carolina. Since 2009, the agency has helped businesses grow, from global lifestyle brands to online fashion retailers and CPG startups. Whether your goal is to drive conversions, grow leads, boost brand awareness, or generate revenue - their client-specific performance marketing strategy will take you there. (PRNewswire)

Mason Interactive's team of experts provides strategy & planning, owned/paid media, and creative services for direct-to-consumer brands and educational institutions across the United States. Explore the full range of offerings on the Mason Interactive website.

"Our partnership with Google continues to evolve, and we are honored to be recognized as a leader in the industry as we position our portfolio for success in 2022," says Brook Shepard, Founder & CEO of Mason Interactive.

In February 2022, Google recognized the achievements of top-performing digital marketing partners across the globe by awarding Premier Partner status as part of the new Google Partners program .

The Google Partners program has undergone significant changes for 2022, including redefining what it means to be a Premier Partner through new, advanced program requirements and offering new Premier Partner benefits to support growth and success with Google Ads.

"Congratulations to our Premier Partners for being among the top 3% of Google Partners in the United States. These companies stand out based on their commitment to developing product expertise, building new client relationships, and helping their current clients grow. We look forward to supporting them as they help their customers succeed online." Davang Shah, Senior Director, Google Ads Marketing.

Mason Interactive is part of a select group of Premier Partners in the Google Partners program . This program is designed for advertising agencies and third parties that manage Google Ads accounts on behalf of other brands or businesses. Its mission is to empower companies by providing them with innovative tools, resources, and support to help their clients succeed and grow online.

